"Jack has goals in his mind all the time when he wins the ball" 

Cork’s latest shooting star caused a stir recently - in his home place.

Sarsfields were running a kids’ camp in their Riverstown base last week when clubman Jack O’Connor strolled in. The corner-forward has lit up the championship for Cork this summer, and the kids in attendance were vocal in their welcome.

Sars chairman Tadhg Murphy is related to O’Connor (“His mother is my niece”), and noted the youngster’s interest early on.

“When we were winning senior counties a few years back he was there with the rest of the kids, hanging around with the players, so he was always interested.

“His father John played with Sars and Jack is a product of our underage - he came to prominence when he was about sixteen, seventeen. He was always a good player coming up, his eye for goal was noticeable because he was always heading for goal when he won the ball.

“He got a bit stronger then in his late teens and once he broke into the senior team he began to make his name - there was one game against Glen Rovers in Pairc Ui Rinn and he scored an absolutely spectacular goal, which really heralded his arrival at a high level.

“And in fairness, he’s driven on from there and that quality is what everyone is seeing now, that amazing burst of speed.” O’Connor’s acceleration has long been a feature of his game, added Murphy. So is his eye for goal.

“That speed has always been there but it’s probably developed as he’s become stronger, it’s really apparent now.

“When he was a minor he was on the fringes of the Cork minor team but he came back to us for a challenge game and he scored 5-4 - he just has that innate ability to get goals in any situation.

“And he loves scoring goals, he has goals in his mind all the time when he wins the ball. He’s a predator any time he gets the ball in his hand.”

The corner-forward’s displays are a source of huge pride in Riverstown: “Jack’s in the tradition of Sars hurlers who have played for Cork, the likes of Daniel Kearney, and for everyone in the club it’s a great boost to have someone like him on the Cork selection.

“I was down at a camp we had recently and Jack came along, and he got a great reaction from all the young lads who were at the camp. It was brilliant.

“But that feeling spreads out through the club then - the fact that he’s doing well reflects well on the people who are involved at underage level in the club, it’s a reward for them as well for all the hard work they’ve put in over the years, to see lads like him come through the system.”

For any club it’s a boost to have a player featuring for the county, serving as a one-man recruitment office.

“It’s a help,” says Murphy.

“In our situation we have large numbers coming in from the area, during the week we must have had 150 kids coming in for that camp, and when Jack comes down, to get that reaction . . . you can’t buy that kind of marketing, if you like, for a club.

“Those kids are all glued to the television for the Cork games, and when Jack gets the ball there’s a real buzz.

"And they’re all down with us at a camp in Sars a few days later, which is great.

“He’s a quiet lad, very unassuming. He doesn’t look for the limelight, just gets on with it. He loves his hurling and we’re delighted to see him going so well.”