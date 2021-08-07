'My name is John Cronin and I am from Lisgoold. I was always proud of that'

Inspirational skipper reflects on an historic first Cork county hurlin title for small Imokilly club
LOUD AND PROUD; Lisgoold, captained by John Cronin, celebrate after defeating Harbour Rovers in the Cork JAHC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 18:37
Therese O’Callaghan

Captain and wing-back John Cronin excelled for Lisgoold in their maiden Cork JAHC victory today. He is a well-known name in hurling through college, Imoklly and Cork. But he is always at the heart of anything good that is Lisgoold.

“Growing up in Lisgoold, I was never disappointed or never afraid to say to someone I was from Lisgoold. Even though we are a small parish, the first thing I would always say is, my name is John Cronin and I am from Lisgoold. I was always proud of that.

"I can’t put into words what it means to the people. You can see the amount of people here. Out of 1200 in the parish, 700 were looking for tickets for the match. You can be guaranteed those 700 people would be at league matches and challenge matches throughout the year. There is just a great community spirit amongst us.

“The beautiful thing about it is, we are nice and small and compact and everyone knows each other. We all look out for each other.

“Coming into this game, I had this deep feeling that this group was ready to go to the well and they went to the well today in fairness. So proud of them, so proud of what we are trying to achieve. It is not so much the match itself or the GAA, it is what we are trying to do outside for the community. I think it is brilliant and long may it continue.” 

It was a special day for John with his older brother Ciarán goalkeeper. The custodian is also the manager of Imokilly.

“I remember I used to go training with Ciarán. I was 10 or 11 or 12, there was no team for me. He was under 14, I was the small fella in the corner but he always brought me along. He used to always look out for me. He has had a tough few injuries, but by God, did we need him there with some of those saves.” 

Cronin is a teacher in Midleton CBS where he is training some of his teammates for the Harty Cup.

“It is a huge honour teaching there. A great school. I was made permanent during the summer and I am thrilled to be inside there. We are trying to teach the students to be the best person they can be.” 

They won’t have to look far for such a positive role model.

