Tyrone hit with further Covid complications

A significant number of Tyrone’s senior footballers are currently self-isolating as a result of more positive cases in the inter-county camp.

Although the county board have not, Examiner Sport understands, requested a postponement of Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, there are growing fears they may not be in a position to fulfil the fixture on the scheduled date.

After three players and co-manager Fergal Logan were forced to miss last Saturday’s Ulster final win over Monaghan, more players have had to stand down and training did not take place last Thursday.

Croke Park are aware of “issues” Tyrone are sorting out but a rescheduling of the semi-final has not yet been discussed and they are expected to receive an update from Tyrone on Monday.

In the event the game can’t go ahead in eight days' time, the GAA may have some wiggle room to rearrange the game for a later date. The All-Ireland senior football championship is due to conclude on August 29, although there is the facility of an extra week in the event the final goes to a replay. A refixture could take place on Saturday week, August 21, the day before the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Last week, the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee pushed back the U20 All-Ireland hurling final after the entire Cork camp were deemed close contacts. The game was due to take place today but has now been refixed for Tuesday week, August 17.

Seven days ago, Tyrone claimed victory without Rory Brennan, Frank Burns and Tiernan McCann while Logan communicated with fellow co-manager Brian Dooher remotely as a result of a positive case.

“It’s well known we had a few men out with close contacts and one thing and another with Covid,” said Dooher last Saturday. “It was precautionary and we are taking no chances with it and taking advice from our medical team.

“It left us down a few players. That’s the environment we are in at the moment, you have a high level of Covid in the community and our people live in the community.

“They keep themselves to themselves as much as possible but there are risk factors out there. We will go back to look at it next week, everybody is due back in on Tuesday.”