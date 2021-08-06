Luke O'Farrell brace helps Midleton claim league title over Sars

Midleton 3-13 Sarsfields 2-13

Midleton claimed the RedFM Cork Division 1 hurling league title (Denis Conroy Cup) at Carrigtwohill Friday night, a brace of goals from Luke O’Farrell and one from Ross O’Regan helping decide the contest.

Sarsfields, who had the benefit of the strong wind, got off to a flying start with Ben Nodwell finding the net twice in the opening minutes - both times set up by Aaron Myers. They put 2-2 on the board without reply.

However, once Midleton tightened up in a defence anchored by Tommy O’Connell, they settled and by the first water-break had worked their way back. Luke O’Farrell’s goal on the quarter-hour mark and points from Conor Lehane leaving them 1-4 to 2-3 in arrears.

A second goal from corner-forward O’Farrell on the approach to half-time pushed the Ben O’Connor coached side 2-7 to 2-6 in front.

With the wind to their backs, Lehane and O’Farrell opened the second-half scoring and a great finish from O’Regan that involved O’Farrell and Cormac Beausang moved Midleton 3-11 to 2-8 clear by the second water-break.

Myers clawed the deficit back through placed balls but Midleton, despite their increasing wide tally, held on.

This was a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming championship with Sarsfields, Midleton, Na Piarsaigh and Carrigtwohill drawn together.

Sarsfields manager Barry Myers will be hopeful some of his injuries will have cleared up by then including former county star Daniel Kearney who didn’t feature.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-9, 0-4 frees), L O’Farrell (2-1), R O’Regan (1-1), C Beausang (sl) and P Haughney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers (0-7, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), B Nodwell (2-0), P O’Driscoll (0-3), C Darcy (0-2), K Crowley (0-1).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, C Murphy, S Smyth; Seamus O’Farrell, T O’Connell, C Walsh; P Haughney, Sean O’Farrell; C Lehane, S O’Meara, P White; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, R O’Regan.

Subs: G Manley for R O’Regan (bs 25-27), A Mulcahy for L O’Farrell (55), G Manley for P Haughney (55).

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; W Kearney, E Murphy, C O’Sullivan; K Crowley, C Leahy, K Murphy; C Darcy, T Murphy; L Hackett, D Roche, P O’Driscoll; C McCarthy, B Nodwell, A Myers.

Subs: B Graham for D Roche (25), K Walsh for C O’Sullivan (40), D Walsh for L Hackett (50), J O’Leary for B Nodwell (55), L Elliott for T Murphy (56).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).