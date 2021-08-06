Ulster MFC: Luke McGlynn’s late goal sends Donegal to final

A low-scoring first half ended with Armagh ahead by 0-4 to 0-2
Ulster MFC: Luke McGlynn’s late goal sends Donegal to final

A low-scoring first half ended with Armagh ahead by 0-4 to 0-2

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 21:34
Francis Mooney

Donegal 1-6 Armagh 0-5

Luke McGlynn’s late goal sent Donegal through to the Ulster MFC final as they eventually got the better of 14-man Armagh at Omagh.

A low-scoring first half ended with Armagh ahead by 0-4 to 0-2, thanks to scores from Rhys Stevens (2), Cianan Campbell and Fergal O’Brien, with Sean Ward and Cathal McGeever responding at the other end.

Armagh had Campbell sent off for a second booking, but it wasn’t until the 55th minute that Donegal went ahead for the first time through Oisin Caulfield.

And McGlynn sealed it with a 1-1 strike in the closing stages to book a place in the decider against either Tyrone or Fermanagh.

Scorers for Donegal: L McGlynn 1-1 (0-1f), K McCormack, S Ward, O Caulfield, K Magee, C McGeever 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: R Stevens 0-2, F O’Brien, L McKeever (f) C Campbell 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: A Cullen; D Gallagher, C Gallagher, K Magee, S Martin, O Caulfield, E Friel; S Ward, C Reid; C McGeever, K McCormack, C McGinty; D Marley, P McElwee, L McGlynn.

Subs: G Kelly for McElwee (h-t), M Callaghan for Reid (h-t), C Colgan for McGeever (42), J Doherty for Friel (44), K Molloy for McGinty (62).

ARMAGH: S McMullan; C Agnew, G Murphy, E Magee; C O’Neill, F O’Brien, A Cassidy; T Grimley, M Burnett; E McKenna, A O’Neill, R O’Brien; R Stevens, L McKeever, C Campbell.

Subs: B Cassidy for O’Neill (39), T McVeigh for O’Brien (44), J Conlon for McKenna (53), P Blessing for Cassidy (60).

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan).

More in this section

Shane Barrett celebrates scoring a goal 24/7/2021 Shane Barrett makes first championship start as Cork name team for Kilkenny battle
Austin Gleeson and Noel McGrath 31/7/2021 Waterford name 11 of last year's All-Ireland final team for rematch against champions Limerick
Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Peter Keane confirms Kerry have a full deck to choose from for All-Ireland semi-final
#ulster gaa
Luke Marren with James Brady 6/8/2021

Luke Marren kicks 0-11 as Sligo shock Roscommon to claim Connacht MFC crown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest



Saturday, August 7

Harbour Rovers
v
Lisgoold

JAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn 3pm

Saturday, August 7

Aghabullogue
v
Eire Óg

IAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7pm

Watch Live
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices