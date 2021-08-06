Ulster MFC: Luke McGlynn’s late goal sends Donegal to final

Donegal 1-6 Armagh 0-5

Luke McGlynn’s late goal sent Donegal through to the Ulster MFC final as they eventually got the better of 14-man Armagh at Omagh.

A low-scoring first half ended with Armagh ahead by 0-4 to 0-2, thanks to scores from Rhys Stevens (2), Cianan Campbell and Fergal O’Brien, with Sean Ward and Cathal McGeever responding at the other end.

Armagh had Campbell sent off for a second booking, but it wasn’t until the 55th minute that Donegal went ahead for the first time through Oisin Caulfield.

And McGlynn sealed it with a 1-1 strike in the closing stages to book a place in the decider against either Tyrone or Fermanagh.

Scorers for Donegal: L McGlynn 1-1 (0-1f), K McCormack, S Ward, O Caulfield, K Magee, C McGeever 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: R Stevens 0-2, F O’Brien, L McKeever (f) C Campbell 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: A Cullen; D Gallagher, C Gallagher, K Magee, S Martin, O Caulfield, E Friel; S Ward, C Reid; C McGeever, K McCormack, C McGinty; D Marley, P McElwee, L McGlynn.

Subs: G Kelly for McElwee (h-t), M Callaghan for Reid (h-t), C Colgan for McGeever (42), J Doherty for Friel (44), K Molloy for McGinty (62).

ARMAGH: S McMullan; C Agnew, G Murphy, E Magee; C O’Neill, F O’Brien, A Cassidy; T Grimley, M Burnett; E McKenna, A O’Neill, R O’Brien; R Stevens, L McKeever, C Campbell.

Subs: B Cassidy for O’Neill (39), T McVeigh for O’Brien (44), J Conlon for McKenna (53), P Blessing for Cassidy (60).

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan).