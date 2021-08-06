Waterford name 11 of last year's All-Ireland final team for rematch against champions Limerick

Liam Cahill has kept faith in the 15 players who started the win over Tipperary for the All-Ireland semi-final clash with Limerick on Saturday.
Waterford’s Austin Gleeson and Noel McGrath of Tipperary in action during the All-Ireland quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 18:14
Joel Slattery

In a repeat of last year's Croke Park decider, Cahill has named 11 of the team that started the 11-point defeat last December at HQ.

One of those to drop off the starting team from last year is Neil Montgomery, who struck 1-2 off the bench against Tipp in the quarter-final. Kevin Moran also featured off the bench as a blood sub at Pairc Ui Chaoimh while Stephen O'Keeffe (retired) and Tadhg de Burca (injured) are unavailable for selection.

On Thursday night, John Kiely made two changes from Limerick's last outing - also a victory over the Premier County - as Aaron Gillane and Dan Morrissey come into the side from the Munster final selection.

WATERFORD (v Tipperary): Shaun O'Brien (De La Salle); Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), Shane McNulty (De La Salle); Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart); Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), Peter Hogan (Ballygunner); Jack Fagan (De La Salle), Jack Prendergast (Lismore), Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart); Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), Patrick Curran (Dungarvan).

LIMERICK (v Waterford): Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon (captain), Kyle Hayes; William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane.

Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Peter Keane confirms Kerry have a full deck to choose from for All-Ireland semi-final

