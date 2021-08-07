WATCH LIVE: Harbour Rovers and Lisgoold face off in Cork JAHC final

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by Mark Landers in the commentary box for the 3pm throw-in
The first of a live double-header on Saturday sees Harbour Rovers take on Lisgoold in the delayed JAHC final with a 3pm throw-in at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 14:30

The first of an exclusive Examiner Sport live GAA double-header on Saturday sees Harbour Rovers from Glanworth take on Lisgoold in the delayed Cork JAHC final.

The winners, go into Group B of the 2021 Lower IHC alongside Tracton, St Finbarr’s and the losers of the delayed decider from that grade between Castlemartyr and Russell Rovers which won't take place until Cork's involvement in the U20 HC ends.

You can watch the game live below with our pre-final build-up from Pairc Ui Rinn with Patrick Mulcahy and Cork All-Ireland-winning captain, Mark Landers in the commentary box.

#live sport #cork gaa #hurling
Latest



Saturday, August 7

Harbour Rovers
v
Lisgoold

JAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn 3pm

Saturday, August 7

Aghabullogue
v
Eire Óg

IAHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7pm

