WATCH LIVE: Harbour Rovers and Lisgoold face off in Cork JAHC final

The first of an exclusive Examiner Sport live GAA double-header on Saturday sees Harbour Rovers from Glanworth take on Lisgoold in the delayed Cork JAHC final.

The winners, go into Group B of the 2021 Lower IHC alongside Tracton, St Finbarr’s and the losers of the delayed decider from that grade between Castlemartyr and Russell Rovers which won't take place until Cork's involvement in the U20 HC ends.