'They’re not depending on Patrick Horgan': Richie Power on why Cork are an improved outfit

Former Kilkenny star Richie Power senior believes Cork are a better outfit than the one the Cats beat in the 2019 All-Ireland quarter-final.

“I wouldn’t be frightened of Cork,” he told Community Radio Kilkenny. “But I felt all year that if this Cork team got to Croke Park they wouldn’t be simple and I don’t think they will be. If they come with a big performance they will be hard to beat.