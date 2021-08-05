'They’re not depending on Patrick Horgan': Richie Power on why Cork are an improved outfit

Power, who expects Kilkenny's Leinster final performance against Dublin won't be enough to win on Sunday, knows there is a rising tide in Cork
Richie Power: Cork have more than Patrick Horgan to turn to

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 22:08
John Fogarty

Former Kilkenny star Richie Power senior believes Cork are a better outfit than the one the Cats beat in the 2019 All-Ireland quarter-final.

“I wouldn’t be frightened of Cork,” he told Community Radio Kilkenny. “But I felt all year that if this Cork team got to Croke Park they wouldn’t be simple and I don’t think they will be. If they come with a big performance they will be hard to beat.

“When they have Alan Connolly and Cadogan in the subs it means that they have a second power and when we played Cork the last time they scored 3-18 and Patrick Horgan scored 3-10. They’re not depending on Patrick Horgan like they did a couple of years ago so they’re a better team.”

Power, who expects Kilkenny’s Leinster final performance against Dublin won’t be enough to win on Sunday, knows there is a rising tide in Cork.

“There’s a bit of a buzz about Cork at the moment. They have been down for years and years and years, won an U20, back in another U20 final, in a Munster minor (final) so there is a bit of a buzz about them. I think we will have to hurl well to beat them.”

'Time for me to step aside': Fintan O'Connor leaves Kerry hurling role
Ben O'Connor: New ruthless Cork able to land 'the killer blow'
Plenty to ponder if hurling's managerial merry-go-round shifts gears
Cork v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4

Aaron Gillane returns as John Kiely makes two changes for Waterford clash

