Aaron Gillane returns as John Kiely makes two changes for Waterford clash

Patrickswell sharpshooter Gillane was an eyebrow-raising omission from the Munster final win over Tipp
Aaron Gillane: Returns to the Limerick team for the All-Ireland semi-final clash with Waterford. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 21:06
Joel Slattery

Aaron Gillane has regained his spot in the starting 15 as All-Ireland champions Limerick put their title on the line against Waterford in a repeat of December's decider on Saturday.

Patrickswell sharpshooter Gillane was an eyebrow-raising omission from the Munster final win over Tipp, a game where he made an impact off the bench.

Despite being involved in an incident with Cathal Barrett where he was lucky to get away with a yellow card, All-Star Gillane will be expected to make an impact in Croke Park this weekend as he comes in in place of Graeme Mulcahy.

Fellow 2020 All-Star Dan Morrissey also returns to the line-up, the Ahane defender slotting in at full-back in place of Richie English.

Both English and Mulcahy are listed among the substitutes along with Pat Ryan and David Reidy while Doon's Barry Murphy is also in the matchday squad. 

LIMERICK (v Waterford): Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon (captain), Kyle Hayes; William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane.

