Health is wealth: Why Kerry captain Paul Murphy is keeping a low profile ahead of Croke Park trip

Kerry captain Paul Murphy revealed that he is actively avoiding "as many people as I can" in the build-up to Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone.

The need to form a Covid bubble as much as possible was underlined last Saturday when three of the Tyrone panel, as well as co-manager Fergal Logan, missed the win over Monaghan due to a positive case.

That followed the Dublin hurlers being without four players for the Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny last month and Murphy says it will pay to be cautious.

“It’s slightly different this year in that we’re genuinely trying to cocoon ourselves. We are trying not to meet people. And that’s more from a Covid point of view.

“I’ve got vaccines at this stage but we’ve seen in other counties how people have gotten it. They’re isolating, they’re missing training, they’re missing games. So from that point of view, I’m doing my best to avoid as many people as I can.”

Murphy is fully aware how excited Kerry supporters are to be returning to Croke Park for the first time in almost two years but he is even keeping a safe distance from family and friends.

“You don’t want to be rude to people. I’m working from home, so I’m not meeting a huge amount of people anyway. During the season, generally, you wouldn’t be out and about socialising. So it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference to me, really. You’re tucking yourself away a bit. It’s tough. Friends and family ... you’re making excuses to avoid them at times.

“In a more general sense, the GAA public, you’re trying to put the head down and avoid them. And you don’t want to do that because there’s a great community there. Everyone is really connected. It’s a really positive thing in the GAA.

Risk

“You don’t want to be avoiding that. But it’s just a little bit risky. You’re trying to keep yourself safe and not be putting the group at risk. We’re in a great position to be part of the team and playing in games like we’re playing the next day, so we’re just being extra careful.”

It’s almost two weeks now since Kerry’s empathic Munster final over Cork and Murphy agrees with his team-mate David Moran that a fortnight lead-in to the Tyrone game would have been ideal. “Up until now, we’ve been in two-week blocks. It’s quite easy to manage. Part of David’s point was, the four-week break that would have been there in the past, it’s too long.

“It’s very hard to keep momentum going with a break like that. I don’t see a big issue with three weeks either. If the thing is moving along quickly; two weeks, three weeks – we don’t really mind.”

In Fitzgerald Stadium last Sunday week, the Rathmore man made his first start for Kerry since May’s draw against Dublin in Thurles.

“Delighted to have started the Munster final. And really happy to have come in off the bench against Tipp. I had a small bit of a niggle towards the end of the league there and once that cleared up, I was just focusing on trying to get back in.”

As captain, Murphy has been delighted to see Mike Breen impress in the half-back line in his absence as well as playing alongside him. “Mike has come in and done really well. He had a good underage career with Kerry. He has done well with Beaufort and Kerry since then. He’s quite new to the panel and hasn’t looked out of place at all.

"He’s very strong on the ball. He’s very strong in the tackle. He’s added a lot to our defence.”