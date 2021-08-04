Tipp want 'chance to reflect' before sitting down with Liam Sheedy after championship exit

The Tipperary County Board executive will allow for a fortnight of reflection before sitting down with hurling manager Liam Sheedy to discuss his next steps in the role.

Sheedy’s three-year term as Tipperary manager concluded following Saturday’s seven-point All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Waterford, but Tipperary county board chairman Joe Kennedy has told the Irish Examiner they will not rush into any review of the 2021 season or in ascertaining Sheedy’s intentions going forward.

When asked about his future on Saturday, Sheedy said he’ll take his time to “reflect and see what’s next”.

“We'll let a week or two go by and give everyone a chance to reflect. We will then be sitting down with Liam in a couple of weeks time to discuss what his plans are for the future and review what happened in the last year. We'll take it from there, once we know what Liam's intentions are,” Kennedy explained.

“We are only a few days after exiting the Championship, so we all have to step back and assess the season just gone. We have an U20 manager too, John Devane, who has completed his two-year term, so we will be talking to both managers in the next couple of weeks just to assess where they are and where we want to go next year and in the coming years.

“Before we decide to do anything, we will have a conversation with all our managers.” Following Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final, Waterford boss and Tipp native Liam Cahill said “Tipperary hurling at senior level is probably at a big crossroads now”.

He also remarked that Tipperary hurling requires rejuvenating given the difficult year that was had at minor and U20 level - the two teams lost their respective Munster semi-finals by an aggregate total of 14 points.

Kennedy said he wouldn’t be getting “overly concerned” because of one or two defeats.

“There is work to be done and everyone involved knows there is work to be done, but it is glass half full rather than glass half empty. Hopefully, if we get back to normal times, we'll have the time to put in that work and we will be more successful in the future.

“Let’s not forget that last year's minor team got to a Munster final and were beaten by Limerick after extra-time. In 2018, we won a Munster minor final and were beaten narrowly by Kilkenny in an All-Ireland semi-final. There is plenty of talent there.

“Different players are at different stages of development. Between 17 and 20, some lads grow up and get stronger and other lads then take an extra year or two. I wouldn't be overly concerned, but we'll still be keeping an eye on it.”

In Galway, where hurling manager Shane O’Neill’s two-year term is up, a review is also imminent.

Galway hurling board chairman Paul Bellew told local radio this week “there is no vacancy” regarding the senior manager's job and that a review involving players and management will take place over the coming weeks.

“We’ll assess it next week, getting feedback from all sides. Nobody will be more self-critical and nobody will look inwards more than those groups, and we'll take it from there,” said Bellew.