Louth GAA chiefs face backlash over 'rash' change to leagues

A number of clubs in Louth are considering their options following the county board’s decision to cancel promotion and relegation in this year’s leagues.

While the remaining games will be played, the county’s management committee on Sunday declared that, due to Covid-related postponements and clubs have been without players as a result of positive cases and close contacts, they will count for nothing. Those who finish top of their tables will be declared winners but victors in lower divisions will not play in higher ones in 2022.