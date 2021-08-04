August All-Star hurling team: The best 15 players of the Championship so far

There are five counties represented in John Fogarty's selection of the team of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship so far
August All-Star hurling team: The best 15 players of the Championship so far

Kyle Hayes of Limerick celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the Munster SHC final win over Tipp last month. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 05:05
John Fogarty

Patrick Collins (Cork)

A big save in each of the last two games but his puck-outs have come on leaps and bounds since the league defeat to Limerick.

Seán Finn (Limerick)

The three-time All-Star’s standard is the benchmark for every other corner-back in the country. In front of Nickie Quaid, he is a constant.

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Man of the match in the Leinster final, he gave a strong display against Wexford too. Edges out Robert Downey and Conor Prunty.

Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny in action against Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin during the Leinster SHC final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny in action against Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin during the Leinster SHC final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)

The likes of Rory Hayes have impressed but O’Donoghue has delivered in all three of Cork’s SHC outings thus far.

Tim O’Mahony (Cork)

Calum Lyons is brewing up a storm too but O’Mahony’s virtuoso goal against Dublin underlined his all-round hurling attributes.

Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny).

Miscast as an inside back two years ago, Walsh is the lynchpin of the Kilkenny defence. Has adapted to team's new style so well.

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Like Shane Kingston, he’s a goal for each game he has played this summer. Hurler of the Year right now.

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

So badly missed against Clare, it’s not coincidental that Waterford have looked a better team since he came on late in the edgy win over Laois.

Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Jason Forde of Tipperary during the All-Ireland quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy
Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Jason Forde of Tipperary during the All-Ireland quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Cathal Malone (Clare)

A deserved All-Star nomination last season, he was the Banner’s driving force in this year’s league and championship campaigns.

Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

The 1,500th PwC All-Star is carrying on his Hurler of the Year nomination form from 2020. Simply makes things happen.

Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Starred in patches against Cork but the Patrickswell man was instrumental in turning the tide in the second half of the Munster final.

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Kelly was quiet by his high standards against Tipp and Wexford but other than that he has been dazzling yet again.

Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates scoring a second-half point against Cork in the SHC qualifier. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates scoring a second-half point against Cork in the SHC qualifier. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

There are few better forwards than Gleeson right now as he has played a leading role in Waterford’s revival.

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Only five points from play from his 1-26 tally but that return only tells part of how essential Reid is to the Cats.

Peter Casey (Limerick)

Despite the sin-binning against Cork, the Na Piarsaigh man has been extremely effective, scoring eight points from play in two games.

More in this section

Fergal Horgan 3/7/2021 Croke Park confirm referees for All-Ireland hurling semi-finals
Seán O Mahony's v Sarsfields - AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship quarter-final Louth GAA chiefs face backlash over 'rash' change to leagues
Clare v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Croke Park semi-finals an unhappy hunting ground for Patrick Horgan
#hurling#clare gaa#cork gaa#limerick gaa#kilkenny gaa#waterford gaa
Dublin v Kilkenny - Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Final

‘Kilkenny feel they have the upper hand on Cork’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest



SUNDAY AUGUST 1ST

Knocknagree v Kanturk

PFIC FINAL

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH 7pm

Rewatch Here
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices