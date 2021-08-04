August All-Star hurling team: The best 15 players of the Championship so far

Patrick Collins (Cork)

A big save in each of the last two games but his puck-outs have come on leaps and bounds since the league defeat to Limerick.

Seán Finn (Limerick)

The three-time All-Star’s standard is the benchmark for every other corner-back in the country. In front of Nickie Quaid, he is a constant.

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Man of the match in the Leinster final, he gave a strong display against Wexford too. Edges out Robert Downey and Conor Prunty.

Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny in action against Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin during the Leinster SHC final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)

The likes of Rory Hayes have impressed but O’Donoghue has delivered in all three of Cork’s SHC outings thus far.

Tim O’Mahony (Cork)

Calum Lyons is brewing up a storm too but O’Mahony’s virtuoso goal against Dublin underlined his all-round hurling attributes.

Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny).

Miscast as an inside back two years ago, Walsh is the lynchpin of the Kilkenny defence. Has adapted to team's new style so well.

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Like Shane Kingston, he’s a goal for each game he has played this summer. Hurler of the Year right now.

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

So badly missed against Clare, it’s not coincidental that Waterford have looked a better team since he came on late in the edgy win over Laois.

Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Jason Forde of Tipperary during the All-Ireland quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Cathal Malone (Clare)

A deserved All-Star nomination last season, he was the Banner’s driving force in this year’s league and championship campaigns.

Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

The 1,500th PwC All-Star is carrying on his Hurler of the Year nomination form from 2020. Simply makes things happen.

Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Starred in patches against Cork but the Patrickswell man was instrumental in turning the tide in the second half of the Munster final.

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Kelly was quiet by his high standards against Tipp and Wexford but other than that he has been dazzling yet again.

Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates scoring a second-half point against Cork in the SHC qualifier. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Austin Gleeson (Waterford)

There are few better forwards than Gleeson right now as he has played a leading role in Waterford’s revival.

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Only five points from play from his 1-26 tally but that return only tells part of how essential Reid is to the Cats.

Peter Casey (Limerick)

Despite the sin-binning against Cork, the Na Piarsaigh man has been extremely effective, scoring eight points from play in two games.