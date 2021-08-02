Cork U20 Covid situation is genuine, insists Cork chairman Marc Sheehan

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan has emphasised the U20 hurlers’s Covid situation is genuine and they are awaiting word from Croke Park on the reschedule date for the All-Ireland final against Galway.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are set to push back Saturday’s final until the end of the month, which would in all likelihood have a knock-on effect for the club championship fixtures schedule.

Testing of players and management from the victorious Munster U20 group is to continue this week in the hope that they will no longer have to restrict their movements after this weekend.

“We don’t have any information on the likely date for the refixture of the U20,” said Sheehan. “Obviously, it’s a delicate enough situation and it’s a headquarters’s call on what date the game will go ahead. Our situation is genuine and we have to observe the rules and hopefully everybody will be okay.

“We have to go back to last Wednesday night (date of the Munster final) plus 10 days, which takes you up to what would have been the day of the match this Saturday so testing today (Monday) and again next Saturday morning would be the run of it.

“Hopefully, everything will work itself out but this is a risk we also have to consider for the 2021 club championships as well. These types of scenarios have to be taken into account in every county.”

A further update to Cork GAA’s master fixtures was provided on the county’s official website yesterday and more information about possible changes to the schedule will be provided at Tuesday's county board meeting.

Victory for Kieran Kingston's side in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny will prompt several refixtures, The 2020 premier senior football championship game between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers will have to be put back again given the involvement of senior hurling panel members Conor and Damien Cahalane for the west Cork club.

That game is pencilled in for the weekend after next with an alternative weekend of August 20-22, although that and the first round of the 2021 football club championships would then clash with August 22 All-Ireland SHC final.

“Next weekend we have 10 finals coming up, three championship finals,” continued Sheehan. “What happens in the scenario that we are successful in the senior hurling semi-final against Kilkenny? The premier senior football final would be looking very unlikely if we advance. Mitchelstown and Rockchapel, Russell Rovers, and Castlemartyr, those finals will resolve themselves.

“If we do win on Sunday there will be a knock-on effect on the 2021 championships. The minimum adjustments on the only ones that are sustainable on our behalf.”

Beating Kilkenny would at least see Cork afforded semi-final byes in the Munster club hurling championships and therefore more time to conclude their own championships. In that case, their champions at senior, intermediate, and junior would begin their provincial campaigns in December. As of now, Cork’s club championship finals are organised for the first two weekends in November.

Meanwhile, Cork’s ticket allocation for Sunday will be sold through the clubs. The clubs were contacted Mondatmorning regarding ticket sales. In the event there are any unsold tickets, these will be put on general sale later in the week.

Tickets are priced at €50 and sold in pods of two, three, four and five. A small number of U16 (juvenile) tickets at a cost of €10 have also been made available to the clubs. Sunday’s capacity in Croke Park has been set at 24,000 as it will be for Saturday evening’s last four clash between Limerick and Waterford.