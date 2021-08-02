Meath brush aside Dublin to claim back-to-back Leinster minor football titles

Two goals in the space of a minute in the opening quarter set Meath on their way
The Meath team celebrate victory. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 14:53
Sean Wall, O’Connor Park

MEATH 3-8 DUBLIN 1-3 

Meath captured their second Leinster MFC crown in a little over a month when brushing aside the Dublin challenge with consummate ease in the 2021 decider at O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

Two goals in the space of a minute in the opening quarter set the Royals on their way and they were never seriously tested by a disappointing Dublin after that.

Full forward Oisín Ó Murchú hit the opening goal on seven minutes with a shot which seemed to be going over the bar but ended up in the net. Then man of the match Sean Emmanuel pounced on a stray pass, played a one-two with Christian Finlay, and blasted to the net to give Meath the perfect start.

It took Dublin 17 minutes to open their account, Sean Gannon from a free for their only score of the half. Meath eventually led 2-5 to 0-1 at half-time.

Dublin were given a glimmer of hope when Scott McConnell bundled a crossfield delivery from Karl Flynn over the line for a goal on 43 minutes but two minutes later the corner forward was red-carded after the referee consulted with his umpires.

Any hope Dublin had of making a contest of it disappeared when Hughie Corcoran incepted a short kick-out and chipped stranded keeper Charlie Coghlan for Meath’s third goal on 51 minutes.

Scorers for Meath: H Corcoran (1-5, 5 frees), O Ó Murchú (1-2), S Emmanuel (1-0), S Leonard (0-1).

Scorers for Dublin: S McConnell (1-1, 0-1 free), Sean Gannon (free), R Cahill (0-1 each).

MEATH: O McDermott; C Ennis, L Kelly, S O’Hare; S Leonard, T Corbett, K Smyth; P Wilson, J Kinlough; J O’Regan, S Emmanuel, C McWeeney; C Finlay, O Ó Murchú, H Corcoran. 

Subs: B O’Halloran for Ennis (33), A Moore for McWeeney (38), T Martyn for Ó Murchú (53), D Ehichoya for Finlay, J Mannion for Smyth (both 58).

DUBLIN: C Coghlan; F Bruton, D Murphy, J Smith; M Gardiner, G McEneaney, D Colbert; C Duggan, E O’Connor Flanagan; R Mullarkey, M McNally, Z Delmar; T Gorman, S Gannon, S McDonnell. 

Subs: R Fahey for Mullarkey, R Cahill for Smith (both h-t), K Flynn for Gannon (40), L McGauran for Gorman (48), J Clair for Duggan (58).

Referee: F Pierce (Offaly)

