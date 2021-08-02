Title run like Knocknagree’s ‘has never been done before’ - John Fintan Daly

Winning three counties in four years and an All-Ireland title to boot is a unique achievement.

From junior in 2017 to senior A, Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly couldn’t be more proud.

“When I started with them on the first of the first, 2013, the first thing I asked was, ‘what are your ambitions?’. Fintan O’Connor, who was a star tonight, said, ‘I’d love to get a Duhallow final’. I said, ‘lads, we are going to win a county very soon. I’ll be taking ye to Croke Park in three years’. It took five.

“That night in Dublin I said to the lads I have one remaining ambition, that is to take ye to senior football. To think we have won three counties and All-Ireland in four years in three different grades, I don’t believe it has ever been done before.

“I would be hoping we can stick at the higher grades for a while even though our population is only 600 people. We are practically digging them out of the graveyard to keep the thing going. Every young lad who can put on a jersey is training and playing. We have three teams at the moment in league finals.”

It was an injury-hit Knocknagree too.

“We had 50 players used in 17 competitive games in the past seven weeks. Eoghan McSweeney went off injured tonight, he was a huge loss.

“It showed some resilience and some guts for our forwards and midfield to keep pressing without Eoghan McSweeney. For Fintan O’Connor to step up like he did, for my own lad John F, for Matthew Dilworth who is now past 30 years and other unheralded players like Danny Cooper down the wing. I could name them all.

“When the game was postponed last year, we were jumping up for joy because we thought Anthony O’Connor would be back. He is still not right but he is getting there. It is terrible he misses out but we wouldn’t be here only for him.

“Paul O’Connor, midfield — his first cousin — also did his cruciate. Lost him six weeks ago. So we lost a few key men but Daniel O’Mahony stood up tonight at No 25. We decided we would play him the last minute and he stood the test right to the very end. He finished the match and you can see how important he was.”

The victory was bitter-sweet against neighbours Kanturk.

“We are great personal friends. Up to 10 of the starting team happen to be clients of mine.

“And manager Tim Healy, we are best friends, sincerely.”