Kerry SHC wrap: Kilmoyley impress as Dr Crokes fall just short on debut

Crokes staged a dramatic last-quarter fightback but fell short by the minimum to Abbeydorney
Kerry SHC wrap: Kilmoyley impress as Dr Crokes fall just short on debut
Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 19:39
Murt Murphy

Last year’s finalists Kilmoyley and Causeway have made impressive starts in the opening round of the 2021 Kerry SHC. 

Kilmoyley withstood a spirited first-half challenge from Ballyheigue before going on to win by 4-23 to 1-16. 

The defending champions were made to work hard by Ballyheigue, with John Meyler’s side leading by a single point at the break (1-8 to 0-10) before a more dominant second-half performance, coupled with Ballyheigue finishing with 14 men, saw Kilmoyley cruise to a 16-point win.

Kilmoyley's four goals came from Daniel Collins, Robert Collins, and Maurice O’Connor (two), while Paudie Carroll got a late consolation goal for Ballyheigue. 

Daniel Collins, with 1-11, was Kilmoyley’s main sharpshooter while young Nathan Guerin scored 0-8 for Ballyheigue.

Causeway were slow starters against St Brendan’s but cut loose in the second half to race to a 3-20 to 0-13 win. 

Causeway led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time with Keith Carmody firing over three points from midfield and Billy Lyons adding three more. St Brendan’s were over-reliant on Cian Hussey who converted five frees.

Causeway introduced Colum Harty and Sean Leahy at half-time and they outscored the Ardfert side 3-11 to 0-6 thereafter. Gavin Dooley scored two superb goals while Sean Leahy scrambled the third over the line after Darren Delaney had made a brilliant stop. 

Causeway got 1-4 from their bench with Colum Harty contributing 0-3 while Jason Diggins was a colossus at centre-back and Evan Murphy added to his growing reputation as a man-marker.

On Sunday, Dr Crokes made their SHC debut and staged a dramatic last-quarter fightback but fell short by the minimum to Abbeydorney on a 0-18 to 0-17 scoreline. 

Abbeydorney had led 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time with Keith O’Connor converting four frees, as well as points from Brian O’Leary (2) and David Egan with a fine effort as Mark Heffernan kept Crokes in touch.

When Abbeydorney moved 0-13 to 0-6 clear early in the third quarter the signs were ominous for Crokes but they staged a remarkable fourth-quarter rally with Heffernan's four points plus efforts from David Carroll and keeper Conor Bohane reducing the deficit to a single point as Abbeydorney clung on for victory.

