Cork U20 hurlers 'unable to fulfill' Saturday's All-Ireland final against Galway after Covid case

Cork will now hope the game can be refixed for a later date
Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 19:19
Stephen Barry

The Cork U20 hurlers will not be able to fulfill their All-Ireland final this Saturday after a "member of the group" tested positive for Covid-19.

All players and management have been deemed as close contacts making it impossible to field a team against Galway next weekend.

Cork, who only three weeks ago won the delayed 2020 All-Ireland U20 title, beat Tipperary and Limerick in the past fortnight to earn their place in the final.

They will now hope the game, which is fixed to take place at Semple Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, can be refixed for a later date.

Last year, the Sligo senior footballers were forced to withdraw from the Connacht SFC following a Covid outbreak in their squad.

Earlier this year, Wexford's Allianz Hurling League clash with Kilkenny was rescheduled after Covid cases in the camp forced the postponement of the original fixture. In that case, there was a sufficient gap between that game and the next round of League fixtures to facilitate a postponement. 

The Cork GAA statement read: "A member of the Cork U20 Hurling group has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, all players and management have been deemed as close contacts by the HSE. Therefore, Cork will be unable to fulfill Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 final fixture at this time."

Mary Ryan and Chloe Fox 1/8/2021

Camogie draw: Tipperary top group but drawn to meet Waterford in quarter-final

SUNDAY AUGUST 1ST

Knocknagree v Kanturk

PFIC FINAL

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH 7pm

