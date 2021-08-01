Improving Dublin set up Mayo clash with 11th Leinster SFC title in a row

DUBLIN 0-20 KILDARE 1-9

Not the vintage Dublin performance we have grown accustomed to seeing but they claimed an 11th consecutive Leinster crown with relative ease in Croke Park this evening.

Mayo await them in Saturday week’s All-Ireland semi-final and James Horan will recognise that despite reports about Dublin’s demise the champions have been improving with every game.

Where they were mediocre in the second half against Meath, they were clinical here after a lacklustre opening period. Four scores on the trot to go eight up in the third quarter put this game beyond doubt, Paddy Small being the final forward to score from play in the 47th minute.

Against a heavy Kildare rearguard, Dublin were happy to play the patient game and Ciarán Kilkenny enjoyed the challenge of picking their lock. Their advantage at the final water interval was seven points.

It did drop to five in the 62nd minute when Daniel Flynn took full advantage of a turnover, brushed aside Jonny Cooper, and fired to the Dublin net but Dublin composed themselves, Kilkenny sending over a mark two minutes later. Cormac Costello claimed a brace close to the end and the margin was convincing once more.

Kildare converted just over 33% of their first-half scoring chances, kicking five attempts short. It wasn’t that Dublin were all that hot themselves at the other end, they registered three that fell shy of the posts and hit the post once, but they were creating more opportunities. Ben McCormack was most guilty, kicking two short and hitting a couple wide.

Against Dublin, such waywardness was always going to come back to haunt the opposition.

With Flynn operating impressively as a moving inside target man and Jimmy Hyland finishing well, Kildare trailed by a single point at the first water break, 0-5 to 0-4.

Dublin were making some untypical errors in attack and didn’t truly threaten Mark Donnellan’s net but scored the last three points of the half, Cormac Costello finishing well after a great Mick Fitzsimons turnover in the middle of the field, to lead 0-9 to 0-5 at the interval.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (0-5, 3 frees); C. Kilkenny (1 mark), C. Costello (0-4 each); N. Scully (0-2, 1 mark); J. McCarthy, C. O’Callaghan, P. Small, B. Howard, R. Basquel (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: D. Flynn (1-2, 0-1 mark); J. Hyland (0-4, 2 frees); N. Flynn, A. Beirne, B. McLoughlin (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; D. Byrne, M. Fitzsimons; J. Cooper (c); B. Howard, J. Small, S. McMahon; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy; P. Small, C. Kilkenny, N. Scully; C. Costello, C. O’Callaghan, D. Rock.

Subs for Dublin: E. Murchan for J. Small (temp 42); C. Basquel for D. Rock (54); S. Bugler for P. Small (61); T. Lahiff for J. Cooper (69); R. Basquel for C. O’Callaghan (70+1); E. Ó Conghaile for C. Kilkenny (70+3).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; M. O’Grady, M. Dempsey, D. Malone; S. Ryan, D. Hyland (c); R. Houlihan, K. Flynn; B. McCormack, L. Flynn, A. Masterson; N. Flynn, F. Conway; D. Flynn, J. Hyland.

Subs for Kildare: A. Beirne for F. Conway, N. Kelly for R. Houlihan (both 45); D. Kirwan for J. Hyland (58); B. McLoughlin for N. Flynn (61); S. O’Sullivan for B. McCormack (65).

Referee: M. McNally (Monaghan).