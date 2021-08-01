Improving Dublin set up Mayo clash with 11th Leinster SFC title in a row

Mayo manager James Horan will recognise that despite reports about Dublin’s demise the champions have been improving with every game
Improving Dublin set up Mayo clash with 11th Leinster SFC title in a row

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny in action against Shea Ryan of Kildare at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 17:39
John Fogarty, Croke Park

DUBLIN 0-20 KILDARE 1-9 

Not the vintage Dublin performance we have grown accustomed to seeing but they claimed an 11th consecutive Leinster crown with relative ease in Croke Park this evening.

Mayo await them in Saturday week’s All-Ireland semi-final and James Horan will recognise that despite reports about Dublin’s demise the champions have been improving with every game.

Where they were mediocre in the second half against Meath, they were clinical here after a lacklustre opening period. Four scores on the trot to go eight up in the third quarter put this game beyond doubt, Paddy Small being the final forward to score from play in the 47th minute.

Against a heavy Kildare rearguard, Dublin were happy to play the patient game and Ciarán Kilkenny enjoyed the challenge of picking their lock. Their advantage at the final water interval was seven points.

It did drop to five in the 62nd minute when Daniel Flynn took full advantage of a turnover, brushed aside Jonny Cooper, and fired to the Dublin net but Dublin composed themselves, Kilkenny sending over a mark two minutes later. Cormac Costello claimed a brace close to the end and the margin was convincing once more.

Kildare converted just over 33% of their first-half scoring chances, kicking five attempts short. It wasn’t that Dublin were all that hot themselves at the other end, they registered three that fell shy of the posts and hit the post once, but they were creating more opportunities. Ben McCormack was most guilty, kicking two short and hitting a couple wide. 

Against Dublin, such waywardness was always going to come back to haunt the opposition.

With Flynn operating impressively as a moving inside target man and Jimmy Hyland finishing well, Kildare trailed by a single point at the first water break, 0-5 to 0-4. 

Dublin were making some untypical errors in attack and didn’t truly threaten Mark Donnellan’s net but scored the last three points of the half, Cormac Costello finishing well after a great Mick Fitzsimons turnover in the middle of the field, to lead 0-9 to 0-5 at the interval.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (0-5, 3 frees); C. Kilkenny (1 mark), C. Costello (0-4 each); N. Scully (0-2, 1 mark); J. McCarthy, C. O’Callaghan, P. Small, B. Howard, R. Basquel (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: D. Flynn (1-2, 0-1 mark); J. Hyland (0-4, 2 frees); N. Flynn, A. Beirne, B. McLoughlin (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; D. Byrne, M. Fitzsimons; J. Cooper (c); B. Howard, J. Small, S. McMahon; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy; P. Small, C. Kilkenny, N. Scully; C. Costello, C. O’Callaghan, D. Rock.

Subs for Dublin: E. Murchan for J. Small (temp 42); C. Basquel for D. Rock (54); S. Bugler for P. Small (61); T. Lahiff for J. Cooper (69); R. Basquel for C. O’Callaghan (70+1); E. Ó Conghaile for C. Kilkenny (70+3).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; M. O’Grady, M. Dempsey, D. Malone; S. Ryan, D. Hyland (c); R. Houlihan, K. Flynn; B. McCormack, L. Flynn, A. Masterson; N. Flynn, F. Conway; D. Flynn, J. Hyland.

Subs for Kildare: A. Beirne for F. Conway, N. Kelly for R. Houlihan (both 45); D. Kirwan for J. Hyland (58); B. McLoughlin for N. Flynn (61); S. O’Sullivan for B. McCormack (65).

Referee: M. McNally (Monaghan).

More in this section

Waterford rue misses as Cork book semi-final meeting with Meath Waterford rue misses as Cork book semi-final meeting with Meath
Ephie Fitzgerald expects Cork to prove difficult to beat in home All-Ireland quarter-final Ephie Fitzgerald expects Cork to prove difficult to beat in home All-Ireland quarter-final
Kieran Kingston celebrates after the game 31/7/2021 Kieran Kingston: Cork face 'monster game' against 'home' team Kilkenny in All-Ireland semi
#dublin gaa#leinster gaa#gaelic football
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the game 12/5/2019

Watch: Kanturk and Knocknagree contest the 2020 Cork Premier Intermediate Football Final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest



SUNDAY AUGUST 1ST

Knocknagree v Kanturk

PFIC FINAL

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH 7pm

Watch Live
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices