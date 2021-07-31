Waterford seal huge victory over Tipperary thanks to late Neil Montgomery impact

Waterford 4-28 Tipperary 2-27

For the second Saturday running, Waterford produced a scintillating first 55 minutes and a dogged injury-time finish to move within 70 minutes of a second successive All-Ireland final appearance.

Liam Cahill’s charges must await the outcome of today’s second quarter-final between Cork and Dublin before learning the identity of their semi-final opponents, but irrespective of whether it is Limerick or Kilkenny they face next weekend, the Déise advance to the last four full of confidence after producing head-turning displays to dump out Galway and Tipperary in the space of eight days.

No more than last weekend, Waterford were in the driving seat as they retreated to the sideline for the second water break, 3-21 to 2-16 in front. It was a third-quarter Waterford won by 1-6 to 0-2, their third goal the result of a dubious penalty decision that Stephen Bennett drilled low to the bottom right corner of Barry Hogan’s goal.

But in a carbon copy of their Galway performance, Waterford fell off the pace in the final quarter as Tipperary roared back into proceedings. Waterford’s lead had been cut to two, 3-25 to 2-26, on 69 minutes, with Pádraic Maher sending wide a long-range effort in the ensuing passage of play as Liam Sheedy’s charges sought to close the gap to the minimum.

Waterford sub Neil Montgomery, who hit 1-2 in second-half injury-time, clipped the first of his two points to stretch their lead back out to three.

How agonisingly close Tipperary then came to drawing level, John McGrath’s goal shot tipped over by ‘keeper Shaun O’Brien. It was their fourth goal opportunity of the second-half that they failed to convert, Jason Forde twice denied by O’Brien and corner-back Ian Kenny, with Seamus Callanan's groundstroke effort whizzing wide.

Waterford capitalised on this latest goal let-off by mining their fourth major of the quarter-final, Montgomery rattling the net to seal their passage to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Tipperary's Padraic Maher is tackled by Shane Bannett of Waterford. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

What has been so blatantly obvious from their displays this week and last is how taxing their high-tempo game is. On both occasions, they succeeded in finding that little bit extra in second-half injury time to see them over the line, but one wonders how difficult they’ll find it to hit and sustain these intensity levels for a third weekend running in seven or eights days time.

The vanquished Tipperary were somehow only one in arrears - 2-14 to 2-13 - at the break, Waterford having played much the sharper hurling across an exhilarating 35 minutes of fare that was decorated by outstanding scores on either side.

Waterford, no more than last week against Galway, flew from the traps to dominate the opening exchanges. Four in front inside five minutes, 0-5 to 0-1, Waterford’s lightning opening was then wiped out by two Tipperary goals on five and seven minutes that came completely against the run of play.

Tipperary’s first green flag could easily have been a Waterford goal at the other end as Stephen Bennett had a half chance that was not taken. His frustration at managing neither a goal nor point from Waterford’s latest surge into the opposition half was compounded when Tipperary swept possession down the field where Seamus Callanan goaled.

Liam Cahill’s side came desperately close to cancelling out this major in the ensuing play, Austin Gleeson drilling his shot at the City End across the face of Barry Hogan’s goal and wide.

Waterford’s second missed goal opportunity was followed by Tipperary’s second major, Conor Prunty’s misjudgment under the dropping ball allowing Callanan in for his and the Premier’s second to leave the scoreboard reading 2-1 to 0-6.

Such was Waterford’s superiority from general play, typified by Jamie Barron’s brilliance around midfield, the Déise needed only four minutes to get back level.

Barron’s third point from play and an Austin Gleeson goal were the scores that regained parity, with the sides level on three further occasions leading into the first water break.

A Jack Fagan point upon the resumption of play was followed by Waterford’s second goal, a flowing move that originated from a Calum Lyons block on Noel McGrath. Possession was then transferred through Patrick Curran and Jack Prendergast before Dessie Hutchinson pulled to the net.

Waterford thrice held a four-point point advantage, Tipperary’s success in paring the margin back to the minimum at half-time having a great deal to do with the accuracy of John O’Dwyer and Jason Forde. The pair finished the half with 0-10 between them, Bubbles hitting four from play and Forde three.

No closer did Tipperary come in the second half, Waterford holding on at the finish to score their first championship win over the Premier since 2008.

Scorers Waterford: Stephen Bennett (1-0 pen, 0-1 free), A Gleeson (0-2 sidelines), D Hutchinson (1-3 each); N Montgomery (1-2); J Barron (0-4), P Hogan (0-3); K Bennett, J Fagan, M Kiely (0-2 each); S McNulty, C Lyons, P Curran, C Dunford (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde (0-12, 0-7 frees, 0-2 ‘65s); S Callanan (2-0); J O’Dwyer (0-4); M Breen, R Maher (0-3 each); J McGrath (0-2); N McGrath, W Connors, M Kehoe (0-1 each).

Waterford: S O’Brien; S McNulty, I Kenny, C Prunty; C Lyons, Shane Bennett, K Bennett; J Barron, P Hogan; Stephen Bennett, P Curran, J Prendergast; J Fagan, A Gleeson, D Hutchinson.

Subs: M Kiely for Curran (45); N Montgomery for Prendergast (59); D Lyons for Fagan (64); B Power for P Hogan (66); C Dunford for Gleeson (70).

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, P Maher, B Maher; B Heffernan, P Cadell, R Maher; A Flynn, D McCormack; M Breen, J Forde, N McGrath; S Callanan, J O’Dwyer, J Morris.

Subs: S Kennedy for Heffernan (HT); M Kehoe for Morris (44); W Connors for McCormack (48); N O’Meara for O’Dwyer (53); J McGrath for Callanan (56).

Referee: C Lyons.