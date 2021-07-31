Diarmuid O'Sullivan: Cork hurlers have come up with own solutions to lead improvements

Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan believes the players’ fitness and vibrancy levels are vastly improved on what they were last winter.

Against Dublin this evening, Kieran Kingston’s group look to go another step further than last year when they fell to Tipperary at the last qualifier stage.

Not that O’Sullivan can guarantee they will but he believes there is more life in the group in contrast to 2020 when club competitions concluded four weeks before they lost their Munster semi-final to Waterford.

“The one issue we had last year was when the players came back after the club championship dragged on they just didn’t have the energy or fitness levels required to compete at that level,” says the Cloyne man.

“So we just took that on ourselves this year and our fitness and medical team adjusted things as a result.

“In Limerick last week, I think it was 28 or 29 degrees pitchside, what the fellas did was impressive and Clare as well going through it for the second weekend in a row. We have thoroughbreds playing the game in Cork, Clare, Waterford, Galway.

“To see our players put themselves through that, it’s a testament to them because the games are getting quicker and there is a lot more physicality in it. I just don’t know how they’re doing it.

“You read about footballers hitting 13km or 14km per game and at times it’s easier to run that distance but in hurling you’ve guys now hitting 11.5, 12km week-in, week-out and it’s a credit to every inter-county hurler to put themselves in that condition to do that. We’re very lucky.”

O’Sullivan also recalls how management encouraged the players to come up with their own solutions to some of the other difficulties that presented themselves last year.

“We gave the players a number of headings to go and work under with their video analysis of last year. It was they who came back to us and suggested ‘we can do this better and that better’. They have started to develop it, we have helped them and given the room but they have the ownership.”

Goal creation, O’Sullivan acknowledges, “is high on our agenda”, but he was glad to see players opt for points when they were needed in the third quarter against Clare. “There was a stage there in the second half when Robbie (O’Flynn) almost broke through and got the ball into Jack (O’Connor) but he realised it was the time for a point.

“Luke Meade went through but he also took the score when he could have flashed the ball across to Patrick (Horgan) but it was the time for a score. We’re just trying to find the balance between goal creation and when a score presents itself that should be taken. If you hear these things day in, day out, it’s going to register.”

How Clare “suffocated” Cork in that period after half-time was troubling for O’Sullivan but there was great satisfaction in how the players problem-solved.

“Good teams always find a way to win. One defeat against Limerick didn’t necessarily make us a bad team or put us on the back foot of where we want to go.

“We ground it out, Patrick (Collins) in goals took control with short puck-outs for the fourth quarter which created that space.

“The biggest takeaway for us was the hunger and the application of our lads to get on the ball at the start of the fourth quarter, which necessarily hadn’t been there in the third quarter. That willingness to go looking for the ball, it’s easy to do it when you’re winning but when you’re under the cosh and have been questioned about having the backbone, that was very pleasing for us.”

A fellow member of the full-back club, O’Sullivan is full of praise for Robert Downey stepping into Damien Cahalane’s role but adds: “Every game is horses for courses and it doesn’t necessarily mean he will have a similar role or be in there the next day.”

To come back from a dead leg against Limerick and ankle difficulties, Seamus Harnedy’s performance was one of defiance.

“People can be over-critical at times, ‘Seamus did this and Seamus did that’, but he’s getting himself on the ball and he’s around the game long enough to make the right decision. We have trusted in him, we have believed in him. He has had a shite time with injuries but he has been very dedicated to his rehab and what he’s doing for us.”

O’Sullivan sees Dublin being a smarter outfit than they were when losing to Cork in last November’s first round qualifier. “If we are to have a chance coming down the stretch we have to be 20%, 30% better than we were last Saturday.

“Dublin have done their homework and are very clear about how they want to play. They’re a lot more structured in what they do, especially on opposition and their own puck-outs.”