All-Ireland finals to be attended by 40,000 fans at Croke Park

40,000 spectators will be permitted entry to next month’s All-Ireland senior hurling and football finals at Croke Park, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers has confirmed.

Chambers has also greenlighted attendances of 24,000 for each of the All-Ireland semi-finals in either code, beginning with next weekend’s penultimate round hurling fixtures.

Since the reopening of turnstiles, no more than 18,000 people have been permitted entry to any one GAA fixture. Both All-Ireland finals will be watched by double that figure as Croke Park is to operate at close to 50% capacity for the concluding afternoon of the hurling and football championships.

Elsewhere, approximately 25,000 spectators will be allowed into the Aviva Stadium for Ireland's two World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan, on September 4, and Serbia, on September 7.

“I am delighted to announce increased attendances for the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals, as well as two World Cup qualifiers. This is an important signal of how far we have come as a country,” said Chambers.

“From the start of this process, I stated we wanted to be ambitious around getting supporters back in stadia all around the country and the figures for the upcoming games show that is exactly what is happening.

“I am really pleased we have implemented a very careful return of crowds, starting with smaller numbers at first and gradually increasing over the summer months. The pilot events have been a great success and have shown how live sporting and other events can be held in a safe manner.”