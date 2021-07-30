LGFA team news: Eimear Scally returns for Cork as four quarter-finals take place this weekend

There are two quarter-finals down for decision on Sunday – with two more on the agenda on the following day.
LGFA team news: Eimear Scally returns for Cork as four quarter-finals take place this weekend

Cork's Eimear Scally returns to the side for the All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 12:11
Jackie Cahill

The race for 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship glory will be whittled down to four teams over the Bank Holiday weekend.

There are two quarter-finals down for decision on Sunday – with two more on the agenda on the following day.

Armagh and Meath get proceedings underway at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones on Sunday, in a live TG4 game that will have a 2pm start.

The victors here will take on the winners of the 3.30pm clash between Munster rivals Cork and Waterford in the semi-finals.

After a toss for home advantage, this tie, which will be streamed live, will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

On Monday, five-in-a-row chasing Dublin put their title on the line against Donegal at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon (4pm).

The Sky Blues or their Ulster opponents will then face the winners of the Galway-Mayo quarter-final in the last four.

Mayo have home advantage at the newly re-Christened Hastings Insurance Brokers MacHale Park in Castlebar (1.45pm) for the latest instalment in a long-running rivalry with Galway.

Both of Monday’s games will be broadcast live on TG4.

ARMAGH (v Meath): A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, G Ferguson; E Lavery, L McConville, T Grimes; K Mallon (capt.), N Coleman; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon, F McKenna; A Mackin, A McCoy, A Clarke.

MEATH (v Armagh): M McGuirk; E Troy, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, A Cleary, S Ennis (capt.); O Lally, M O’Shaughnessy; O Byrne, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan; V Wall, E Duggan, B Lynch.

CORK (v Waterford): M O’Brien (capt.); M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, S Kelly, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, K Quirke, E Scally.

WATERFORD (v Cork): R Landers; M Dunford, L Mulcahy, R Casey; R Tobin, Karen McGrath, A Mullaney; C Fennell, M Wall (capt.); S Dunphy, E Murray, Kate McGrath; E Fennell, K Murray, A Wall.

MAYO (v Galway): A Tarpey; S Lally, O Conlon, M Corbett; T O’Connor, C Whyte, K Sullivan (capt.); N Kelly, S Cafferky; F McHale, R Kearns, S Rowe; G Kelly, S Howley, T Needham.

GALWAY (v Mayo): D Gower; L Ahearne, S Lynch, S Molloy; C Cooney, K Geraghty, H Noone; S Divilly, A Davoren; O Divilly, M Glynn, L Coen; N Ward, L Ward (capt.), K Slevin.

DONEGAL (v Dublin): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; T Jenkins, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

DUBLIN (v Donegal): C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, O Carey; O Nolan, S McGrath, L Caffrey; J Dunne, L Magee; L Davey, N McEvoy, C Rowe; S Aherne (capt.), H Tyrrell, C O’Connor.

More in this section

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the game 12/5/2019 Cork GAA name Sinéad O'Keeffe as new Commerical Director
James Costello 18/7/2021 Kerry minors bid to flatten Cork's 'upward curve'
Ciaran Joyce celebrates at the final whistle 28/7/2021 Cork U20 success means further delay to county finals
#ladies football
Clare v Wexford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1

Davy Fitzgerald stepping down as Wexford hurling manager

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices