LGFA team news: Eimear Scally returns for Cork as four quarter-finals take place this weekend

The race for 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship glory will be whittled down to four teams over the Bank Holiday weekend.
There are two quarter-finals down for decision on Sunday – with two more on the agenda on the following day.
Armagh and Meath get proceedings underway at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones on Sunday, in a live TG4 game that will have a 2pm start.
The victors here will take on the winners of the 3.30pm clash between Munster rivals Cork and Waterford in the semi-finals.
After a toss for home advantage, this tie, which will be streamed live, will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
On Monday, five-in-a-row chasing Dublin put their title on the line against Donegal at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon (4pm).
The Sky Blues or their Ulster opponents will then face the winners of the Galway-Mayo quarter-final in the last four.
Mayo have home advantage at the newly re-Christened Hastings Insurance Brokers MacHale Park in Castlebar (1.45pm) for the latest instalment in a long-running rivalry with Galway.
Both of Monday’s games will be broadcast live on TG4.
A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, G Ferguson; E Lavery, L McConville, T Grimes; K Mallon (capt.), N Coleman; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon, F McKenna; A Mackin, A McCoy, A Clarke.
M McGuirk; E Troy, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, A Cleary, S Ennis (capt.); O Lally, M O’Shaughnessy; O Byrne, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan; V Wall, E Duggan, B Lynch.
M O’Brien (capt.); M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, S Kelly, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, K Quirke, E Scally.
R Landers; M Dunford, L Mulcahy, R Casey; R Tobin, Karen McGrath, A Mullaney; C Fennell, M Wall (capt.); S Dunphy, E Murray, Kate McGrath; E Fennell, K Murray, A Wall.
A Tarpey; S Lally, O Conlon, M Corbett; T O’Connor, C Whyte, K Sullivan (capt.); N Kelly, S Cafferky; F McHale, R Kearns, S Rowe; G Kelly, S Howley, T Needham.
D Gower; L Ahearne, S Lynch, S Molloy; C Cooney, K Geraghty, H Noone; S Divilly, A Davoren; O Divilly, M Glynn, L Coen; N Ward, L Ward (capt.), K Slevin.
A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; T Jenkins, Nicole McLaughlin, R Rodgers; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.
C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, O Carey; O Nolan, S McGrath, L Caffrey; J Dunne, L Magee; L Davey, N McEvoy, C Rowe; S Aherne (capt.), H Tyrrell, C O’Connor.