Cork GAA name Sinéad O'Keeffe as new Commerical Director

Sinéad O'Keeffe has been appointed as the new Commercial Director of Cork GAA.

Ms O’Keeffe will be responsible for providing commercial leadership to enable Cork GAA deliver on its strategic objective of maximising commercial opportunities, as well as delivering financial stability and creating a future sustainable organisation.

She will be centrally involved in initiatives such as One Cork and Rebels' Bounty, and, indeed, all commercial partnerships across Cork GAA.

Prior to being appointed to this post, she had worked with Cork GAA in the position of Commercial Manager and introduced several new commercial partnerships during her time in the role.

Cork GAA’s new commercial director previously worked with Enable Ireland, the Irish Cancer Society, the Irish Heart Foundation, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Aviva Stadium.

The announcement follows an appointment process overseen by Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium Board Chairman John Horan, County Board Chairman Marc Sheehan, Jim Woulfe (Dairygold CEO), Maria Ennis (Croke Park HR), and Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan.

Welcoming the appointment, county board chairman Marc Sheehan said: “We are delighted that someone of the energy and vision of Sinéad O’Keeffe is joining the Cork GAA team. She brings a wealth of commercial experience to this role, along with a strong GAA background.”

Added Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan: “This appointment is a key element of the continuing commercial development of Cork GAA, which will be essential as we aim to invest further in our teams and clubs. It will also provide an essential executive function to One Cork and will ensure that the Páirc Uí Chaoimh business plan is prioritised.

"Sinéad has already made a significant contribution in these areas previously and we now look forward to future growth on all fronts.”