Gearóid Hegarty pays tribute to 'one of the greatest ever' Joe Canning

Hegarty recalled Canning's debut year of 2008 and, in particular, how the powerful forward scored 2-12 of Galway's 2-15 tally in a Round 4 qualifier loss to Cork
Gearóid Hegarty pays tribute to 'one of the greatest ever' Joe Canning

Gearóid Hegarty, #HurlingToTheCore ambassador, pictured at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy's GAAGAABox, which features the most passionate hurling fans across the country filmed in their front-rooms as they experience the agony and ecstasy of following their counties' fortunes from home. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Keane

Reigning Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty admits he grew up idolising Joe Canning, who scooped the same award himself in 2017.

Freshly retired Galway great Canning runs a restaurant in Limerick close to Shannonside star Hegarty's family house.

Hegarty, six years younger than Canning at 26, said he bumped into the Portumna man a number of times at the restaurant and enjoyed playing against him too.

Hegarty recalled Canning's debut year of 2008 and, in particular, how the powerful forward scored 2-12 of Galway's 2-15 tally in a Round 4 qualifier loss to Cork.

"I remember watching that game, 13 years ago," said Hegarty, a Bord Gáis Energy #HurlingToTheCore ambassador. "I was 13, I grew up as a young fella watching Joe. I watched the game against Waterford the other day too and like, just what a hurler. Absolutely incredible hurler. He's done so much for Galway hurling. He owes Galway hurling absolutely nothing."

Canning won his only All-Ireland senior medal with Galway in 2017, ending the county's 29-year wait for MacCarthy Cup success.

The following season Hegarty and Limerick beat Galway in the final to win the title themselves for the first time in 45 years.

"I watched the 2017 final and I remember watching a bit of the post-game and just seeing the joy in the ground that day for the supporters of Galway because they're a massive hurling county and for Joe to get his All-Ireland medal," said Hegarty.

"I'm sure he would have liked to have won a couple more but that day will still be a highlight of his for the rest of his life. He'll go down as one of the greatest ever. There's absolutely no doubt about that whatsoever, what a career he's had."

More in this section

Cork players celebrate winning 28/7/2021 Cork retain Munster U20 hurling title after holding off Limerick fightback
Joe Canning celebrates his goal 5/7/2015 Joe Canning's five greatest scores for Galway
Joe Canning celebrates with manager Michael Donoghue and his sons Cian, Con and Niall Donoghue 28/7/2021 Micheál Donoghue on Joe Canning: ‘Every time he took the field, he set the standard’
#limerick gaa#galway gaa#hurling
Kilkenny v Wexford - 2021 Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Final

Gearóid Dunne leads Kilkenny to Leinster minor hurling final triumph over Wexford

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices