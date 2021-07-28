Seán Finn: Limerick won't get away with further indiscipline

Seán Finn has admitted Limerick “won’t be getting away” with some of their recent indiscipline in Saturday week’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The two-time All-Ireland winner and three-time All Star revealed the group have discussed the fallout from last Sunday week’s Munster final, and acknowledged that some of the behaviour was unacceptable. Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan were fortunate to stay on the field after second-half incidents involving Cathal Barrett and Pádraic Maher respectively.

Last month, Gearóid Hegarty admitted Limerick had to clean up after committing too many fouls in the opening stages of the Allianz Hurling League. “We definitely looked at it after the first game or two that we were giving away too many frees, without a doubt,” he said.

Finn is adamant the indiscipline seen in Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be repeated in future games.

“Now the attention and focus would be on us for those sort of incidents,” he said.

“We certainly won’t be getting away with them in future, so we have acknowledged that we are very lucky to get away with it, but it’s very important that no player puts himself in a position where a referee has to make a decision whether they stay on the field or not. It’s just not acceptable.

“Look it, it’s dealt with, it can happen any player, it can happen to a player like me, any other player. You might just lose your head for that split second and you could be punished. It’s important to recognise it can’t be done, and it won’t happen in the future.”

Bruff clubman Finn says Limerick’s players will be keeping well away from indoor dining up to the semi-final as they bid to keep the camp Covid-free coming up to their last-four game where they could face Dublin, Cork, or Waterford.

He says it’s a small sacrifice to ensure Kiely and his selectors can pick from as close to a full hand as possible for the game. “We’ve just been doing what we have been doing over the last 16 months in that we’re being selfish in one respect in that we’re not really meeting your friends outside the group,” he said.

“Indoor dining started again yesterday, but it was probably not a good idea for us as players for the sake of a couple of weeks to go indoors and have a meal and stuff. It’s just those individual decisions for the group, selfish decisions, that will benefit the group. If we all make those decisions individually, we should be in a good position. But we do the regular stuff, sanitising and what’s been there for the last couple of months, and there’s a good bit of luck in it as well.

“You can be caught very easily by a family member picking it up somewhere. They might be out socialising and you pick it up, so there is some element of luck, but you have to look after what you can control, and we are doing that at the moment.”