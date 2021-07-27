Michael Shields: Unbalanced Cork are still suffering from conflict of styles

Cork have been struggling for years to strike a balance between defensive and attacking football, says two-time All-Star Michael Shields.

The 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner lamented the team’s failure to perform “when the pressure was on” in the first half against Kerry as they fell short in last year’s Munster final defeat to Tipperary.

Shields reckons the team, as well as having to undergo an overhaul, have not moved like other teams who can transition between the two.

“I think the whole country adapted to defensive football when Jim McGuinness started with Donegal in 2011 and achieved what he did a year later. A lot of teams struggled initially to do it but then got the hang of it and then introduced more attacking aspects to their game.

“At one stage, Kerry were really defensive but still implemented an attacking threat. Now they can combine both. I think Cork have been really caught in the middle the last few years between being overly defensive or all-out attack. There hasn’t been a balance there and they need to find a way to get a bit of both into their games.

“A kick-out strategy has to be a starting point because they are so important and they were a bit of a disaster in Killarney. When they were going long they were losing it and they weren’t tempted to go short at all. They didn’t seem to realise they were losing so many long ones.

“They seemed to collapse after the first quarter against Kerry. They didn’t recover at all and they missed a lot. They gave away a lot of ball and took wrong options. Kerry got 1-5 in the last 10 minutes of the first half, which is huge to concede. From then on, Cork really crumbled in terms of kick-outs, winning ball upfront, and converting chances. They couldn’t get near Kerry.”

In the context of having beaten Kerry nine months ago only to lose to Tipperary, St Finbarr’s man Shields senses the 22-point hammering on Sunday will be felt even more. “After beating Kerry, it was a missed opportunity and they didn’t perform and yesterday (Sunday) was another example of them not performing when the pressure was on. It’s a worrying trend that it has happened so much in recent years.

“But there are good footballers there. Micheál Martin has done well in goals, Seán Meehan was exceptional, especially given the circumstances when the ball was coming at him non-stop and he was marking probably the best forward of his generation (David Clifford).

“Seán Powter is a fine footballer, Ian Maguire is a brilliant footballer so there is talent there but they just don’t seem to get the mix right. Some players have come in and it hasn’t really worked for them yet. The team just don’t seem to be making any ground.”

Shields expects McCarthy will see out his fifth and final season but in the event he doesn’t, he believes his successor will need as much time in the role as the Douglas man has had thus far. “I wouldn’t be speaking for Ronan, it’s up to him.

“I presume he will go again but if Ronan was to step away it’s a massive job to take on. It’s going to be challenging for whoever takes it because it’s a four-year plan.

“The four years up to now haven’t shown a lot of fruit but the best thing to look at is the future. The U20s have been fantastic, the minors too, and if Ronan did step away (current senior selector) Bobbie O’Dwyer might be looked at as someone who could bring them to the next level and challenging in Munster. I wouldn’t be thinking of All-Irelands just yet. They need to start competing with Kerry regularly before they can do that.

“Keith Ricken is a brilliant person, a brilliant man. I played under him when he was a coach at minor level and he’s a very passionate fella. There’s a Billy Morgan buzz about him, players would die for him and if he was to going into that environment he would definitely be a positive. If Ronan stays, it’s not a bad thing if Keith kicks the thing running at underage level. It’s all very up to Ronan and what he wants to do.”