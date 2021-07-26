Waterford GAA to contest Conor Gleeson red card on a technicality

The delay in issuing the card to Gleeson is believed to form the basis of Waterford's challenge
Conor Gleeson of Waterford is sent off by referee Sean Stack as he comes out for the second half against Galway. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 21:30
John Fogarty

Waterford are hoping a technicality may see Conor Gleeson avoid missing Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Tipperary.

The Déise defender was shown a red card by referee Seán Stack before the start of the second half in last weekend’s All-Ireland qualifier following an incident involving Joe Canning close to the end of the first period.

The delay in issuing the card to Gleeson is believed to form the basis of their challenge, which they are expected to bring to the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC) in the hope his expected one-match ban will be overturned.

The decision to dismiss Gleeson incensed both Waterford officials and management. 

Speaking on The Sunday Game, former Waterford manager Derek McGrath believed there was no malice in what Gleeson did to Canning. 

“I would argue it’s a flick at best. I would argue that rather than impeding Conor’s run Joe flicks to stop his run. If there is consistency around the Aaron Gillane incident last week or around the incident with Shane Cooney five or 10 minutes later for me they are yellow cards to be distributed evenly.”

He added: “My argument is there no malicious intent.”

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will play host Waterford’s clash with Tipperary on Saturday at 1.30pm. Later in the day, Cork and Dublin face off in their All-Ireland quarter-final in Semple Stadium at 7pm.

Capacities have been confirmed at 7,000 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and 4,400 in Thurles. Sky Sports is televising the Cork-Dublin clash and RTÉ are showing the Tipperary-Waterford game.

Because of repeat pairings, there will be no need for a semi-final draw next Monday. In the event provincial runners-up Dublin and Tipperary win on Saturday, Mattie Kenny’s side will face Limerick and Liam Sheedy’s will take on Kilkenny. Victories for Cork and Waterford will confirm Limerick-Waterford and Kilkenny-Cork last four matches as Cork have already faced Limerick.

Should Tipperary and Cork progress, Tipperary and Kilkenny will clash and Cork will face Limerick for the second time in the Championship as provincial final pairings are to be avoided ahead of those already played earlier in the competition. Wins for Dublin and Waterford would mean Limerick facing the former and the Cats taking on the latter in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Also on Saturday, Cork’s U20 footballers face Offaly in their Eirgrid All-Ireland semi-final in Portlaoise. Croke Park will host 18,000 on both Saturday and Sunday when the Ulster and Leinster finals as well as the lower tier hurling deciders take place.

