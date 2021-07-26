Cork minor hurlers go for unchanged team after 40-point win over Clare

Cork minor manager Noel Furlong has named an unchanged 15 for Tuesday evening’s Munster semi-final against Limerick
Cork minor hurlers go for unchanged team after 40-point win over Clare

Jack Leahy scored 3-9, 3-5 from play, in Semple Stadium last week. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 21:10
John Fogarty

It comes as no great surprise that Cork minor manager Noel Furlong has named an unchanged 15 for Tuesday evening’s Munster semi-final against Limerick from the team that trounced Clare.

Eoin O’Leary was replaced by Ross O’Sullivan at half-time in that 40-point victory over Clare but is named to start again in Thurles as is Jack Leahy who scored 3-9, 3-5 from play, in Semple Stadium last week.

Waterford’s Nicky O’Toole referees the game.

CORK (MHC v Limerick): P. O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills); D. O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K. Lyons (Ballygarvan), J. Byrne (Ballinora); J. Dwyer (j-c, Ballincollig), B. O’Connor (j-c, St Finbarr’s), T. Wilk (Cobh); M. Finn (Midleton), C. Tobin (Bride Rovers); D. Healy (Lisgoold), B. Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), T. O’Connell (Ballincollig); E. O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J. Leahy (Dungourney), W. Buckley (St Finbarr’s). 

Subs: D. Costine (Cloyne), S. Kennedy (St Finbarr’s), K. Wallace (St Catherine’s), J. O’Brien (Fermoy), D. Cremin (Midleton), O. O’Regan (Erins Own), A. Walsh (Bride Rovers), R. O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), R. Sheahan (Kanturk).

Limerick (MHC v Cork): T. Lynch (Doon); J. Fitzgerald (Monaleen), V. Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), W. Dore (Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue); D. Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C. Scully (capt, Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue), M. Fitzgibbon (Cappamore); C. O'Carroll (Croagh/Kilfinny), L. Dennehy (Glenroe); S. O'Brien (Kilmallock), K. Ahern (Blackrock), P. Kennedy (Garryspillane); M. Riordan (Castletown/Ballyagran), H. Fox (Hospital/Herbertstown), C. Hayes (Newcastle West).

Subs: K. Quaid (Murroe/Boher), J. Whelan (Newcastle West), M. Gavin (Ballybrown), K. Maher (Doon), R. O'Byrne (Crecora/Manister), G. Rowsome (Ahane), P. Connery (Kilmallock), E. Sheridan (Murroe/Boher), W. Kearns (Na Piarsaigh).

More in this section

Derry v Kerry - 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final Derry and Kerry lead the way in Minor Football Team of the Year
Gaelic Football Show: 'Peter Keane will be thrilled - David Clifford in Croke Park with something to prove' Gaelic Football Show: 'Peter Keane will be thrilled - David Clifford in Croke Park with something to prove'
Dalo's Hurling Show: A win Cork needed, Déise bounce, Lohan gets Clare all-in, but have Galway too much choice? Dalo's Hurling Show: A win Cork needed, Déise bounce, Lohan gets Clare all-in, but have Galway too much choice?
#cork gaa#hurling
2018 GAA Championship Draw

Cyril Farrell on Galway: 'Lifting kgs is lovely, what about hitting the bloody ball over the bar?'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices