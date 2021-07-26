Cork minor hurlers go for unchanged team after 40-point win over Clare

It comes as no great surprise that Cork minor manager Noel Furlong has named an unchanged 15 for Tuesday evening’s Munster semi-final against Limerick from the team that trounced Clare.

Eoin O’Leary was replaced by Ross O’Sullivan at half-time in that 40-point victory over Clare but is named to start again in Thurles as is Jack Leahy who scored 3-9, 3-5 from play, in Semple Stadium last week.