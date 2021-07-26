Cork manager Ronan McCarthy yet to decide on future plans

Having completed three seasons in charge, McCarthy received a two-year extension at the end of last December
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy watches the cup presentation to Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 07:00
John Fogarty

Ronan McCarthy will speak to the Cork GAA executive and his players before making a decision on his future.

Having completed three seasons in charge, the Douglas man received a two-year extension at the end of last December but will discuss the matter with the interested parties in the coming weeks.

McCarthy bristled when asked about his future following the 22-point defeat to Kerry. “Look lads, to be fair, I’ve come out and I don’t have to come out. I come out win or lose. And I think that is a conversation that there are three parties involved in: The county board, the players, and myself and I am hardly going to talk to you about it now.”

Confirming Micheál Aodh Martin was replaced at half-time due to injury, McCarthy said the size of the loss was insignificant, only the fact they had lost. It marked a 24-point turnaround from their win over Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November.

“It’s a setback. You lose by two or 20, you lose and that’s it. Someone said last week a gallant defeat is still a defeat. It’s a setback.”

Meanwhile, Peter Keane has not ruled out James O’Donoghue making a return to the Kerry set-up. 

“He decided to go back to the club, maybe find a bit of form, and he has been a fantastic player for Kerry over many years. The door is open to everyone.” 

Keane admitted he felt Cork under-age star Conor Corbett might have been a surprise inclusion in McCarthy’s match-day panel before it was confirmed he tore his cruciate. 

As for Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final opponents Monaghan and Tyrone getting Croke Park experience next weekend, Keane said: “Sure what can I do about that?”

#cork gaa#gaelic football
