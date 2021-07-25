Mayo lift rare Championship silverware at Croke Park after Connacht final comeback against Galway

A terrific second-half display did the trick for resurgent Mayo who came from behind to secure a 48th Connacht SFC title and a rare piece of Championship silverware at Croke Park.
Trailing by five points at half-time, the 2020 All-Ireland finalists looked in real bother but upped the ante considerably after the break and blew their great rivals away.
Ryan O'Donoghue, who struck 1-3, had a huge game for Mayo and ignited their comeback with a 37th-minute penalty conversion while Matthew Ruane, who helped himself to 1-2, capped his man of the match display with their second goal in the 67th minute.
Mayo outscored Galway by 1-4 to 0-0 in the third quarter and the Tribesmen were held scoreless from play in the entire second half.
It means Galway's Championship campaign is over while Mayo, even without injured talisman Cillian O'Connor, will march on confidently to an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin or Kildare on August 14/15.
Padraic Joyce will be fuming with his Galway team's collapse because they had Mayo on the ropes after 20th- and 27th-minute goals from Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, leaving them 2-5 to 0-6 clear at half-time.
Mayo were woefully inefficient at the other end with a series of butchered score attempts, though whatever boss James Horan said at half-time clearly did the trick.
They lorded it at midfield from there on with Ruane and Conor Loftus dominating their area while full-back Padraig O'Hora was terrific in defence.
Aidan O'Shea moved into the full-forward line and created the penalty with a terrific catch and lay-off to Ruane who was fouled by Matthew Tierney.
Galway couldn't cope with Ruane's pace and industry and he set up a number of second-half scores for his colleagues before slaloming through the defence for his second goal which killed the game.
R O'Donoghue (1-3, 1-0 pen, 1 free), M Ruane (1-2); T Conroy & C Loftus 0-2 each); P Durcan, D McHale, K McLoughlin, R Hennelly (1 free) & J Carr (0-1 each).
S Walsh (1-1); M Tierney (0-4, 3 frees); D Comer (1-0); P Conroy (0-2); C Sweeney (0-1).
R Hennelly; L Keegan, P O'Hora, M Plunkett; P Durcan, O Mullen, S Coen; M Ruane, C Loftus; B Walsh, A O'Shea, D O'Connor; T Conroy, D McHale, R O'Donoghue.
E McLaughlin for Walsh (h/t), K McLoughlin for McHale (h/t), J Flynn for Loftus (45-51); R Brickenden for O'Hora (57-f/t, blood), E Hession for Plunkett (64); J Carr for A O'Shea (68), C O'Shea for O'Connor (76).
C Gleeson; S Mulkerrin, D McHugh, L Silke; K Molloy, S Kelly, J Heaney; P Conroy, M Tierney; P Cooke, C Sweeney, P Kelly; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.
F O Laoi for Finnerty (17); J Glynn for Sean Kelly (26); M Farragher for Sweeney (51); E Brannigan for Paul Kelly (57), J Duane for Walsh (72).
C Lane (Cork).