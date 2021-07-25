Mayo lift rare Championship silverware at Croke Park after Connacht final comeback against Galway

Mayo outscored Galway by 1-4 to 0-0 in the third quarter and the Tribesmen were held scoreless from play in the entire second half
Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue celebrates scoring a penalty. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 15:32
Paul Keane, Croke Park

Connacht SFC final: Mayo 2-14 Galway 2-8 

A terrific second-half display did the trick for resurgent Mayo who came from behind to secure a 48th Connacht SFC title and a rare piece of Championship silverware at Croke Park.

Trailing by five points at half-time, the 2020 All-Ireland finalists looked in real bother but upped the ante considerably after the break and blew their great rivals away.

Ryan O'Donoghue, who struck 1-3, had a huge game for Mayo and ignited their comeback with a 37th-minute penalty conversion while Matthew Ruane, who helped himself to 1-2, capped his man of the match display with their second goal in the 67th minute.

Mayo outscored Galway by 1-4 to 0-0 in the third quarter and the Tribesmen were held scoreless from play in the entire second half.

Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo scores his side's first goal from a penalty past Connor Gleeson of Galway. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo scores his side's first goal from a penalty past Connor Gleeson of Galway. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

It means Galway's Championship campaign is over while Mayo, even without injured talisman Cillian O'Connor, will march on confidently to an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin or Kildare on August 14/15.

Padraic Joyce will be fuming with his Galway team's collapse because they had Mayo on the ropes after 20th- and 27th-minute goals from Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, leaving them 2-5 to 0-6 clear at half-time.

Mayo were woefully inefficient at the other end with a series of butchered score attempts, though whatever boss James Horan said at half-time clearly did the trick.

They lorded it at midfield from there on with Ruane and Conor Loftus dominating their area while full-back Padraig O'Hora was terrific in defence.

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea with Paul Conroy of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Mayo's Aidan O'Shea with Paul Conroy of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Aidan O'Shea moved into the full-forward line and created the penalty with a terrific catch and lay-off to Ruane who was fouled by Matthew Tierney.

Galway couldn't cope with Ruane's pace and industry and he set up a number of second-half scores for his colleagues before slaloming through the defence for his second goal which killed the game.

Mayo scorers: R O'Donoghue (1-3, 1-0 pen, 1 free), M Ruane (1-2); T Conroy & C Loftus 0-2 each); P Durcan, D McHale, K McLoughlin, R Hennelly (1 free) & J Carr (0-1 each).

Galway scorers: S Walsh (1-1); M Tierney (0-4, 3 frees); D Comer (1-0); P Conroy (0-2); C Sweeney (0-1).

Mayo: R Hennelly; L Keegan, P O'Hora, M Plunkett; P Durcan, O Mullen, S Coen; M Ruane, C Loftus; B Walsh, A O'Shea, D O'Connor; T Conroy, D McHale, R O'Donoghue.

Subs: E McLaughlin for Walsh (h/t), K McLoughlin for McHale (h/t), J Flynn for Loftus (45-51); R Brickenden for O'Hora (57-f/t, blood), E Hession for Plunkett (64); J Carr for A O'Shea (68), C O'Shea for O'Connor (76).

Galway: C Gleeson; S Mulkerrin, D McHugh, L Silke; K Molloy, S Kelly, J Heaney; P Conroy, M Tierney; P Cooke, C Sweeney, P Kelly; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: F O Laoi for Finnerty (17); J Glynn for Sean Kelly (26); M Farragher for Sweeney (51); E Brannigan for Paul Kelly (57), J Duane for Walsh (72).

Ref: C Lane (Cork).

