Captain Paul Murphy on the bench again as Kerry name same 15 for Munster final

Peter Keane has selected the same team that started the Munster semi-final win over Tipperary for Sunday’s final clash with Cork in Killarney.
Captain Paul Murphy is set for the bench once more as Mike Breen retains his place. Dara Moynihan is not included in the 26 as he remains sidelined with a quad injury.
However, Tony Brosnan is among the replacements after recovering from his recent hand setback and is named in the panel at the expense of his Dr Crokes club-mate David Shaw.
Nine of the 15 began last November's Munster semi-final loss to Cork - Breen, Gavin Crowley, Stephen O'Brien, Micheál Burns, Paul Geaney and Paudie Clifford didn't.
In a departure from their usual protocol, Cork will not reveal their team until Saturday night.
S. Ryan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; M. Breen, G. Crowley, G. White; D. Moran, D. O’Connor; M. Burns, S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; D. Clifford, P. Geaney; D. Clifford (c), P. Clifford.
K. Fitzgibbon, A. Spillane, T. Morley, P. Murphy, K. Spillane, T. Walsh, J. Barry, G. O’Sullivan, J. Sherwood, P. Kilkenny, T. Brosnan.