Kieran Kingston forced into reshuffle as Cork make three changes for Clare clash

Injuries to Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan have forced Kieran Kingston to make two of three changes to the Cork team to face Clare in tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC qualifier.
A starter against Limerick, Conor Cahalane drops to the bench as Alan Cadogan returns to the starting line-up in his place, while Damien Cahalane, understood to be sick, and Cadogan, carrying a knock, are replaced by Robert Downey and Luke Meade. Newcestown man Meade comes into midfield as Ger Millerick moves to wing-back.
Colm Spillane makes a welcome return to the panel as he is listed among the substitutes. Seán Twomey and Tadhg Deasy also come in, although there is no place for Declan Dalton.
There are nine survivors from the Cork team that lost 2-23 to 2-18 to Clare in Ennis in the 2019 Munster SHC round robin game - Niall O’Leary, Seán O’Donoghue, Downey, Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Meade, Seamus Harnedy, Alan Cadogan and Patrick Horgan.
P. Collins (Ballinhassig); N. O’Leary (Castlelyons), R. Downey (Glen Rovers), S. O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); T. O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), M. Coleman (Blarney), G. Millerick (Fr O’Neills); D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville), L. Meade (Newcestown); S. Harnedy (St Itas), P. Horgan (c, Glen Rovers), R. O’Flynn (Erins Own); A. Cadogan (Douglas), S. Kingston (do), J. O’Connor (Sarsfields). Subs: G. Collins (Ballinhassig), S. O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), C. Spillane (Castlelyons), N. Cashman (Blackrock), B. Hennessy (St Finbarrs), B. Cooper (Youghal), C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), S. Twomey (Courcey Rovers), S. Barrett (Blarney), A. Connolly (Blackrock), T. Deasy (Blackrock).