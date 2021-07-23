Kieran Kingston forced into reshuffle as Cork make three changes for Clare clash

Injuries to Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan have forced Kieran Kingston to make two of three changes to the Cork team to face Clare in tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC qualifier.

A starter against Limerick, Conor Cahalane drops to the bench as Alan Cadogan returns to the starting line-up in his place, while Damien Cahalane, understood to be sick, and Cadogan, carrying a knock, are replaced by Robert Downey and Luke Meade. Newcestown man Meade comes into midfield as Ger Millerick moves to wing-back.