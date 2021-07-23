Mayo make four changes for Connacht final against Galway

Mayo show four changes for their Connacht SFC final meeting with Galway as the camp recovers from a combination of a Covid-19 outbreak and injury issues.
Mayo inflicted a 24-point beating on Leitrim in their semi-final despite some late Covid-enforced changes and James Horan has been able to select a few more familiar faces to play the final in front of 18,000 fans at Croke Park.
In defence, goalkeeper Rob Hennelly returns, while Lee Keegan is restored to corner-back after battling a shoulder injury, with Rory Byrne and Enda Hession dropping out.
Ballintubber duo Bryan Walsh and Diarmuid O'Connor take the wing-forward slots for their first Championship outings of the year, O'Connor having recovered from a hamstring complaint.
Darren Coen, scorer of 1-3 against Leitrim before suffering a hamstring injury, and Jordan Flynn, who sustained a head knock during that game, miss out on the starting line-up. The Mayo substitutes list has not yet been released.
Eoghan and Kevin McLoughlin, who played in the quarter-final victory over Sligo, remain absent from the starting 15.
Rob Hennelly (Breaffy); Lee Keegan (Westport), Padraig O'Hora (Ballina Stephenites), Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber); Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine), Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore); Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers); Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber), Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy), Diarmuid O'Connor (Ballintubber); Tommy Conroy (The Neale), Darren McHale (Knockmore), Ryan O'Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead).