Mayo make four changes for Connacht final against Galway

James Horan has been able to select some more familiar faces to play the final in front of 18,000 fans at Croke Park
Mayo's Lee Keegan is restored to corner-back after battling a shoulder injury. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 12:18
Stephen Barry

Mayo show four changes for their Connacht SFC final meeting with Galway as the camp recovers from a combination of a Covid-19 outbreak and injury issues.

Mayo inflicted a 24-point beating on Leitrim in their semi-final despite some late Covid-enforced changes and James Horan has been able to select a few more familiar faces to play the final in front of 18,000 fans at Croke Park.

In defence, goalkeeper Rob Hennelly returns, while Lee Keegan is restored to corner-back after battling a shoulder injury, with Rory Byrne and Enda Hession dropping out.

Ballintubber duo Bryan Walsh and Diarmuid O'Connor take the wing-forward slots for their first Championship outings of the year, O'Connor having recovered from a hamstring complaint.

Darren Coen, scorer of 1-3 against Leitrim before suffering a hamstring injury, and Jordan Flynn, who sustained a head knock during that game, miss out on the starting line-up. The Mayo substitutes list has not yet been released.

Eoghan and Kevin McLoughlin, who played in the quarter-final victory over Sligo, remain absent from the starting 15.

Mayo SFC (V Galway): Rob Hennelly (Breaffy); Lee Keegan (Westport), Padraig O'Hora (Ballina Stephenites), Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber); Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine), Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore); Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers); Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber), Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy), Diarmuid O'Connor (Ballintubber); Tommy Conroy (The Neale), Darren McHale (Knockmore), Ryan O'Donoghue (Beal an Mhuirthead).

