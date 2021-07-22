Keith Ricken praises Cork clean-up act: 'There was a house party back there for a few minutes'

Cork U20 manager Keith Ricken has said there is no shortage of character in his panel as he heaped praise on the victorious Cork players for the manner in which they responded to a shaky opening.

Cork were twice hit for a Tipperary green flag in the opening 10 minutes, but had more than recovered by the break, at which stage they led by seven.

“I am happy with a lot of the performance. In terms of work ethic, we continued on from last week,” Ricken began.

“We made silly mistakes, which you expect, and you also expect a team with the calibre of people running the Tipperary team to try and expose you and pick goals, which they did. Our lads were a bit gullible at the start, but they settled down and once they settled down they played well.

“What I like about young people is that if they make a mess, they are responsible for cleaning it up. We rear all our children to do that, that if you have your house party and someone wrecks the place, well you have to tidy it up. There was a house party back there for a few minutes this evening, but our lads went along and they cleaned up their mess, and they got away with it. But the next day, if that house party happens again, we might not get away with it.”

Ricken paid particular tribute to the Kilshannig pair of goalkeeper Gavin Creedon and second-half sub Ciaran O’Sullivan who lost their uncle in the past week.

“It has been a tough week. Gavin and Ciaran lost their uncle, a very young man in Kilshannig. It has been a tough time for that family.

“The two lads came out today and it was not easy for any young fella to do so, with all the emotion of that. I was very impressed with the two lads and with the way the other lads circled around them. They are tuned in to life and what is going on with their peers.

“It is important that they would have character, as well as football. There is no shortage of footballers in Cork. People might have questioned if there was a shortage of characters. We are really producing them now and bringing them through.”