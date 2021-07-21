Fears crowds for weekend hurling qualifiers will be capped at 500

Galway and Waterford meet in Thurles at 2pm, while Clare and Cork clash in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.30pm.
Fears crowds for weekend hurling qualifiers will be capped at 500

The near-50,000 capacity LIT Gaelic Grounds may be limited to 500 spectators for the meeting of Clare and Cork. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 21:39
Eoghan Cormican

There are fears no more than 500 spectators will be permitted to attend Saturday’s second-round hurling qualifiers in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium as approval for increased capacities has not yet been granted.

Galway and Waterford meet in Thurles at 2pm, while Clare and Cork clash in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.30pm.

The counties were today informed by Croke Park that capacity for the two games is currently set at 500 as approval for larger crowds has not yet been forthcoming, but that could change on Thursday.

In normal circumstances, the two qualifiers would comprise a double-header, but were fixed for separate venues in the hope of attracting more supporters.

A crowd of 3,500 was permitted for last weekend’s first-round hurling qualifier between Laois and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park, while 4,000 was let through the turnstiles in Thurles for the qualifier clash of Clare and Wexford.

More in this section

Kilkenny v Offaly - Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final Harry Shine brightest on show as Kilkenny minors reach Leinster final
Dublin v Wexford - Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final Wexford through to Leinster minor final after tense finale
Paudie Kissane: Cork must find balance between rearguard action and shootout Paudie Kissane: Cork must find balance between rearguard action and shootout
#hurling#cork gaa#clare gaa#waterford gaa#galway gaa
Fears crowds for weekend hurling qualifiers will be capped at 500

Cork minor footballers match hurlers' mammoth win with 40-point hammering of Waterford

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices