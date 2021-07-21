Fears crowds for weekend hurling qualifiers will be capped at 500

There are fears no more than 500 spectators will be permitted to attend Saturday’s second-round hurling qualifiers in LIT Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium as approval for increased capacities has not yet been granted.
Galway and Waterford meet in Thurles at 2pm, while Clare and Cork clash in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.30pm.
The counties were today informed by Croke Park that capacity for the two games is currently set at 500 as approval for larger crowds has not yet been forthcoming, but that could change on Thursday.
In normal circumstances, the two qualifiers would comprise a double-header, but were fixed for separate venues in the hope of attracting more supporters.
A crowd of 3,500 was permitted for last weekend’s first-round hurling qualifier between Laois and Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park, while 4,000 was let through the turnstiles in Thurles for the qualifier clash of Clare and Wexford.