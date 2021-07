Impressive Muskerry charge past 14-man Carbery in Premier SFC clash

Muskerry 0-16 Carbery 0-6

Muskerry came away with all the plaudits after their victory over Carbery in round 2 of the Bon Secours Premier SFC (Colleges/Divisions) at Castletownkenneigh Tuesday night.

It was quite the display from the mid Cork division who led this decider from start to finish.

Carbery, on the other hand, will be bitterly disappointed with their performance. They opted for a sweeper, attacker Colm O’Driscoll playing deep. But the straight red card to captain Brian O’Driscoll in the 39th minute meant there was no way back for them — the wing-back was one of their better players — when he was sent to the line after a high challenge on Paul Crowley.

Muskerry, whose opening-round game was conceded by Imokilly, were first off the mark in the fifth minute when their top-scorer Mark Healy found the target.

However, scores were scarce and it was another seven minutes before a flag was raised — but crucially it was the mid-Cork division again and they extended their lead through Luke Casey.

At the first water break, they were 0-3 to nil ahead, Evan O’Sullivan picking off a third point for his side.

Carbery meanwhile, didn’t open their scoring until the 22nd minute when Ryan O’Donovan curled over a 45m after Muskerry goalkeeper Dominic Kelleher saved brilliantly from Rory O’Connor when a point might have been a better option.

David Horgan was on hand to push Muskerry further ahead two minutes later with a stunning effort.

Ogie Scannell registered Carbery’s second point in stoppage time.

But the final say of the opening 30 minutes went to Muskerry as Healy finished as he started, leaving his side 0-6 to 0-2 ahead.

Carbery netminder Conor Madden had to be at his best to deny Healy straight from the restart.

However, Muskerry were undeterred and proceeded to kick a flurry of points while the introduction of Darragh Holmes also made a positive impact.

By the second water break, they were 0-12 to 0-3 to the good — Carbery’s first score of the second half not arriving until the 46th minute.

In the meantime, they were reduced to 14 men as skipper O’Driscoll was dismissed.

Madden came to the rescue again, pulling off another stop as the game came to its conclusion. On the home straight Muskerry subs Holmes and Darren Dineen contributed to the board as did Healy who finished with five points.

Muskerry now join UCC and Duhallow in a group that will battle for a quarter-final place in the county championship.

Scorers for Muskerry: M Healy (0-5, 0-1 free), D Horgan and L Casey (0-3 each), D Holmes (0-2), E O’Sullivan, J Kelleher and D Dineen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: R O’Donovan (0-2, 0-1 free, 0-1 45), O Scannell, G O’Callaghan, S Ryan and K O’Brien (0-1 each).

MUSKERRY: D Kelleher (Inniscarra); P Crowley (Donoughmore), W Ronan (Kilmurry), A Murphy (Aghabullogue); D Ambrose (Aghinagh), A Murphy (Canovee), K Kelleher (Kilmurry); F Goold (Macroom), D Horgan (Macroom); J Moynihan (Canovee), D Thompson (Aghabullogue), E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue, Capt); M Healy (Canovee), L Casey (Aghabullogue), J Kelleher (Canovee).

Subs: C Dineen (Cill na Martra) for D Thompson, D Holmes (Ballinora) for J Moynihan (both half-time), F Warren (Kilmurry) for P Crowley (40 inj), D Dineen (Clondrohid) for J Kelleher, L Twohig (Aghinagh) for A Murphy (Canovee) (both 50).

CARBERY: C Madden (Barryroe); J Moloney (Barryroe), D Scannell (St Mary’s), C O’Connor (St Colum’s); O Scannell (Kilmeen), D Kiely (Barryroe), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh, Capt); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), R O’Connor (St Mary’s); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers), K Roycroft (Gabriel Rangers); D Harte (Ballinascarthy), R O’Donovan (Barryroe), B O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy).

Subs: K O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers) for D Harte, S Scannell (Kilmeen) for B O’Donovan (both 39), S McCarthy (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh) for R O’Connor (52), D Roycroft (Gabriel Rangers) for S Ryan (62 inj).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).