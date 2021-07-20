Offaly comeback falls just short as Dublin reach another U20 hurling final

Leading by nine points at the three-quarter stage, it looked like Dublin would cruise through to the July 27 final.
Dublin's Dara Purcell with Padraic Watkins of Offaly. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 21:32
Paul Keane

Dublin 2-15 Offaly 1-15

Dublin and Galway will meet in a Leinster U20 final for the second time in a matter of weeks after the holders held off a terrific Offaly comeback at Parnell Park.

Leading by nine points at the three-quarter stage, it looked like Dublin would cruise through to the July 27 final.

But they were powerless to prevent Offaly from cutting the deficit to just a point with 60 minutes played and had to dig deep.

Late points from Cian Boyle and Ciaran Foley ultimately did the trick for Dublin with free-taker Foley finishing on 1-6.

Dara Purcell was Dublin's key forward, striking 1-5 from play, and was one of four players in their lineup who also started the delayed 2020 All-Ireland U-20 final against Cork this month.

A further four players in Dublin's team came on in that four-point defeat to the Rebels and, initially at least, they looked like a team on a mission.

Purcell was at his best in the opening half and dispossessed the Offaly goalkeeper in the fifth minute for a Dublin goal, moving them 1-3 to no score clear.

Offaly reeled off five points in return though a second Dublin goal, this time from Foley when he converted a penalty, left them sitting pretty with a 2-9 t 0-8 half-time lead.

They moved nine clear in the third quarter but Charlie Mitchell's goal inspired an Offaly comeback that got them so close.

Scorers for Dublin: C Foley (1-6, 1 pen, 5 frees, 1 65); D Purcell (1-5); L Dunne, D Leavy, K Lahiff, C Boyle (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: J Screeney (0-6, 6 frees); C Mitchell (1-0); C Kiely (0-3, 2 frees); R Cleary (0-2, 1 free); DJ McLoughlin, C Burke, J Ryan, N Lyons (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: B Hynes; D Crowe, B Sheehy, I O hEithir; P Doyle, C O Cathasaigh, P Dunleavy; D Power, D Leavy; D McBride, S Fenton, P Linehan; C Foley, L Dunne, D Purcell.

Subs: E Moran for O Cathasaigh (26); K Lahiff for McBride (42); P Christie for Linehan & C Boyle for Dunne (54); J Flanagan for O hEithir (62).

OFFALY: A Fitzgerald; C Hardiman, A Flanagan, P Cleary; P Watkins, K Sampson, D Maher; J Screeney, C Burke; L Egan, T Dooley, L Nolan; C Mitchell, J Ryan, DJ McLoughlin.

Subs: N Lyons for Flanagan (21); C Kiely for P Cleary (h/t); R Cleary for Dooley (43); J Hoctor for Ryan (62).

Ref: G McGrath (Wexford).

