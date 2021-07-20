Second half goals ensure Cork U20s set up mouthwatering Munster final clash with Limerick

Cork 3-20 Tipperary 2-17

For the second time in little over 48 hours, a Tipperary hurling team let slip a sizable interval advantage. But where the county’s seniors get a second bite of the championship cherry, this evening’s second-half no-show from the Tipperary U20s brings the curtain down on their campaign.

Behind by six at the break, Cork produced a stunning third quarter - during which they outscored Tipperary by 2-5 to 0-1 - to move 2-15 to 1-14 in front in what amounted to a 10-point swing.

Cork substitute Luke Horgan added a third goal on 58 minutes to cement Cork’s place in next Wednesday’s Munster final against Limerick.

Making this result all the more impressive is the fact that Cork’s 2021 U20 class had just 10 days together as a panel to prepare for their championship opener given the late, late finish to last year’s competition.

Cork's Ciaran Joyce and James Devaney of Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

This small window of preparation was obvious in a first-half where Cork’s play was anything but crisp or cohesive, but, to their credit, they turned in a superb second-half performance. Leading the charge was outstanding centre-back Ciaran Joyce, with Daniel Hogan and Robbie Cotter bagging the crucial goals during their third-quarter burst.

An exhibition of point-taking from Tipperary’s Devon Ryan, both from open play and the placed-ball, was at the root of the home side’s fully merited 1-13 to 0-10 half-time lead.

The Cashel King Cormacs clubman struck three from play and was also razor sharp in punishing the many incidents of indiscipline within a stuttering Cork defence, the number of frees converted totaling five come the interval.

The visitors to Thurles had started much the quicker, the county’s U20 football captain Brian Hayes and centre-back Joyce sending Pat Ryan’s charges into an early two-point lead by the 33rd second.

But from there to the 10th minute, Tipperary assumed control, outscoring their opponents by 1-5 to 0-1. Ryan was responsible for three of the Tipperary white flags during this burst, with Dara Stakelum and John Campion also chipping in.

Their goal, arriving on six minutes, was well taken by midfielder Max Hackett after a fine pass from Sean Hayes.

Cork's Daniel Hogan and John Campion of Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

A pair of points each from Jack Cahalane and midfielder Sam Quirke helped Cork to close the gap to three, 1-7 to 0-7, shortly after the first water break, but Tipperary’s advantage was quickly doubled as a quartet of points from the ever accurate Ryan again exposed a lack of cohesion in the Cork rearguard.

Their lead did momentarily swell to seven approaching the interval, but it was all downhill from there for the Premier youngsters. They managed just 1-4 in the second-half, with their goal arriving in the fourth minute of stoppages.

Cork U20 manager Pat Ryan. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Scorers for Cork: R Cotter (1-2); D Hogan, L Horgan (1-0 each); B Hayes, P Power, B Cunningham (0-3 each); S Quirke, D Flynn (0-2 frees), J Cahalane (0-2 each); C Joyce, C O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: D Ryan (0-9, 0-5 frees); M Hackett (1-2); K Shelly (1-0); J Campion (0-2); D Stakelum, K O’Kelly, J Leamy, P McGarry (0-1 each).

CORK: C Wilson, (Newcestown); E Downey (Glen Rovers), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), K Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh); S Quirke (Midleton), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); D Flynn (Ballygiblin), D Hogan (Sarsfields), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s); J Cahalane (St Finbarrs), P Power (Blarney), R Cotter (Blackrock).

Subs: B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s) for Flynn, L Horgan (Glen Rovers) for Cahalane (both 43); M Mullins (Whitechurch) for Hogan (46); D Kearney (Cobh) for O’Sullivan (54); C O’Leary (Ballincollig) for Hayes (60).

TIPPERARY: A Browne (Cashel King Cormacs); F Purcell (Drom & Inch), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs); C Whelan (Carrick Davins), K Maher (Borris-Ileigh), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), J Campion (Drom & Inch); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), D Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), S Hayes (Kiladangan); P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), J Devanney (Borris-Ileigh).

Subs: P McGarry (St Mary’s) for Campion (30, temporary); J Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle) for Stakelum (44); C Fogarty (Lorrha Dorrha) for Devanney (50); C Hennessey (Nenagh Eire Óg) for Whelan (52); K Shelly (Moycarkey Borris) for McGarry (54); T Cahill (Drom & Inch) for Creedon (61).

Ref: John O'Halloran (Limerick).