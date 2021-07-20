'Battle-hardened' Tipperary U20s must up it again for Cork test

Tipperary U20 manager Paddy Christie says his team are moving up “two or three notches” in competition when they face Cork in Thursday's Munster U20 final in Thurles (7.30pm).

The former Dublin star knows the tight victories over Limerick and Waterford will benefit his side, the win over the Shannonsiders being their first at this level since 2015. What the seniors did in Cork last November will provide inspiration too but Christie knows the task ahead is a mammoth one.

“We played some good patches of football against Limerick although there were times when we were dominated by them. Against Waterford, it was a totally different game, a heavyweight contest that involved a lot of grinding and we crawled over the finishing line through a lot of hard work. It has us battle-hardened and while it wasn’t pretty it gives you confidence.

“But now we’re playing one of the best teams in the country. Their U17s won the All-Ireland a few years ago and we’re well aware we’re moving up not just one but two or three notches now facing Cork.

“On one hand, the two wins count for a lot but you have that deep fear you’re just moving up to a different level. It’s a concern for the likes of myself that if Cork bring their A game it’s going to be very hard for us to hang on in.

“Waterford have four or five players as good as any in the country but Cork have them four or five and the next four or five are as good and the four or five after that aren’t bad either and the same for the fellas on the bench.

Senior Tipperary selector Christie is hoping to tap into how his own Ballymun Kickhams regularly upset the odds. “You always felt you were the underdog with Ballymun, that it was David versus Goliath, and we got used to and we relished it.

“It’s no different with Tipperary football. You’ve a lot of things going against you and there would be a couple of dual players hurling right now who would be huge additions to the squad.”

Christie has been thankful to draw on the support of the likes of Outfield sports shop in Cahir for gloves Friends of Tipperary Football for extra gear ahead of the final. “Without them, Tipperary football would be in a lesser place. The county board give us great support and I have never felt football has been treated differently to hurling but deep down you need that extra bit of help.

“It’s important that when a young Tipperary footballer gets to a final he feels special and because of the board and the Friends they will have extra gear for it. Of course it won’t make any difference to the result but those things are worth so much.

“I’ve seen them do it with the seniors and I really do believe every young fella on this Tipperary panel feels valued. When they walk around their village or town this summer, it’ll give them an extra boost. To made feel important goes a long way.”