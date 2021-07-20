Hurling tactics: Tipperary learn lessons, but Limerick still masters of breaking ball

Winning the breaking ball off the puckout is a skill that has remained important through every era of hurling. 
Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 10:23
Sean Flynn

In an era of possession hurling, sweepers, tactics boards and new penalty rules, there is one skill that has retained its importance since Setanta killed Cú Chulainn's hound with a sliotar. 

The nature of breaking ball has evolved over time, as we no longer see players copy the likes of Dáithi Regan and Ollie Baker at midfield when they would try an overhead pull or double on the ball in the air under a puckout. 

Now the longer trajectory of the puckout sees teams trying to break the ball to ground in the half back and half forward lines so the supporting cast can get in on the ball.

This weekend's provincial finals and All-Ireland qualifiers showed the importance of the breaking ball on the long puckout as it provided some key moments in the games. 

There were 133 long puckouts hit over the four games this weekend which created breaking ball conditions. Of the 133 long puck outs, 49% of the balls broke to the front of the break, 30% of the balls broke to the back of the break and 21% of the balls broke to the left or right of break.

The beauty of this skill could be seen in the likes of Cathal Malone gliding on to a break before his march to score Clare’s first goal. Or in Bubbles O'Dwyer getting in between two Limerick defenders to pick up Jake Morris’s break before the Killenaule man's goal. Or Declan Hannon winning the break off Tipperary’s first two long puckouts at the start of the second half.

Waterford performed the best on the breaking ball over the weekend's games with the Déise men winning 66% of the breaking ball off their long puckout. 

Wexford performed the worst over the weekend on the breaking ball, only securing 23% of the possessions. And this may highlight why Davy Fitzgerald has had to try come up with innovative ways to try secure possession on their restarts.

Tipperary’s roaring first-half display was helped by 2-2 coming off the breaking balls and long puckouts. 

This was an area in which they struggled in the 2019 Munster Final and it was evident that Tipperary have made some improvements and learned from the previous meetings with Limerick.

However, Limerick eventually showed their ability to get in team's heads and affect their puckout strategy by scoring 0-5 off Tipperary’s long puckout. 

In the 41st minute, Barry Hogan decided to go short with his puckout as Limerick had gobbled up two of his long puckouts at the start of the second half and this allowed them to implement their pressing game in their forwards which turned over Brendan Maher to set up the Treaty men’s first goal.

 The physics of a sliotar hitting a hurl in the air may throw up thousands of trajectories of where a ball can land. This can lead us to believe that the breaking ball has some mad randomness which drops right for teams on a given day and then goes against them on another occasion. 

However, coaches can create the correct conditions for their players to win the breaking ball on their long puckouts and when they are defending the opposition’s long puckout.

An example of this could be seen in the 72nd minute of the Munster Final where Nickie Quaid’s puckout was directed long after Mark Kehoe’s goal. 

Gearóid Hegarty lost his marker while the ball was in the air and he ran towards the front of the breaking ball off Conor Boylan. 

The St Patrick's man collected the ball at the front of the break unmarked while Peter Casey was moving in for the sideways or behind break. This allowed Limerick to generate a shot which kept Tipperary at arm's length and halted any momentum after the injury-time goal.

Winning breaking ball is one of those skills that will be important no matter what the era or what the trend that shapes the game of hurling. 

It can help your team build momentum or kill an opposition's momentum if your team understands what their job is on the breaks.

The question is: how much time are coaches willing to give to the practice of this skill in training.

