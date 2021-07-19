Adam English hits 1-6 as Limerick's U20 hurlers brush aside Clare in Munster semi-final

Limerick 1-27 Clare 0-17

Limerick’s U20 hurlers were never troubled in moving the county within one hour of a second Munster crown this month.

Diarmuid Mullins’ young charges, oh so comfortable in dismissing the Clare challenge here, will attempt to add to the senior silverware captured on Sunday when they meet the winners of Tuesday’s Cork-Tipperary semi-final on Wednesday week.

For Clare, Monday evening’s result compounds a difficult six days for underage hurling in the county. Between this result and last Wednesday’s Munster minor quarter-final hammering, the aggregate margin of defeat reaches a worrying 53 points. This 13-point loss also extends the county’s wait for a first Munster championship win at the U20 age grade since 2015.

So noticeable was how much more physically developed the Limerick players were by comparison with their opponents and there is no question but this should be one of the areas of focus when the Clare County Board review yet another disappointing summer for their underage teams.

Ahead by seven at the restart, Limerick’s lead never shrunk below five during a second-half that trudged along towards its inevitable conclusion.

An unanswered 1-4 shortly after the second water break took Limerick’s lead into double-digit territory for the first time, their goal finished by the outstanding Adam English. The Doon half-forward was the sole member of the 2020 Limerick minor side that recently came up short to Galway in the delayed All-Ireland semi-final to earn a starting berth here.

He repaid the faith shown in him by management by the bucketload, finishing with 1-6 from play. Beside him, centre-forward and senior panelist Cathal O’Neill threw over eight frees and three from play.

A poor first-half of hurling ended with the home side 0-13 to 0-6 in front, Limerick outscoring their opponents by 0-9 to 0-2 between the first water break and the interval whistle.

Scores from play were at a premium on the Clare side during the opening 35 minutes, the Banner managing just one point from play - supplied by Paddy Donnellan in the fifth minute - in the entire first half. The remainder of their first-half tally comprised of placed-ball efforts stroked over by Shane Punch (four frees) and half-back Dylan McMahon (one free).

Clare operated with a two-man inside line, but got little change from an organised and compact Limerick defence, highlighted by the fact that none of the starting front six found the target from play in the opening half.

The Banner were also coming off second best in the middle third, the area from which Limerick mined the majority of their first-half scores. O’Neill converted half a dozen frees, many from inside his own half. The midfield pair of Jimmy Quilty and Patrick Kirby were also on the scoresheet, as was centre-back and senior panelist Colin Coughlan. Full-forward Aidan O'Connor was another to impress, he finished with 0-4 to his name.

Tied at 0-4 apiece at the first water break, the hosts put the first bit of daylight between the sides when clipping over four without reply upon the resumption of play. Another Limerick burst of three unanswered points approaching the interval stretched their lead to seven come the break.

Despite the size of their winning margin, there is no question that improvements can be found ahead of the Munster final. There was a casualness to Limerick's play, at times, that simply won’t do tomorrow week. Then again, the challenge that will be put to them next week, unlike here, won’t allow for such casualness.

Scorers for Limerick: C O’Neill (0-11, 0-8 frees); A English (1-6): A O’Connor (0-4); J Quilty, C Downes (0-2 each); C Coughlan, P Kirby (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: S Punch (0-9, 0-8 frees); C Hegarty (0-3); M Gough, D McMahon (0-1 free), P Donnellan, O O’Donnell, D Cahill (0-1 each).

Limerick: Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown); C Thomas (Doon), P Harnett (Ahane), M Keane (Adare); E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), C Coughlan (Ballybrown), C Ryan (Doon); J Quilty (Blackrock), P Kirby (Patrickswell); D Hegarty (St Patrick’s), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), A English (Doon); B Nix (Newcastle West), A O'Connor (Ballybrown), D O Dalaigh (Monaleen).

Subs: C Downes (Kildimo Pallaskenry) for Kirby (37 mins); E Stokes (Doon) for Hegarty, R Fox (Ahane) for O Dalaigh (both 42); L Lynch (Mungret St Pauls) for Nix (50); P Reale for English (55).

Clare: C Broderick (Clarecastle); M Gough (Smith O’Briens), D Healy (Clarecastle), A Hogan (Feakle); A Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), A Moriarty (Clonlara), D McMahon (Clonlara); P Donnellan (Broadford), J Maguire (Kilmaley); C O’Meara (Clonlara), C Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), O O’Donnell (Crusheen); S Punch (Ruan), D Cahill (Corofin), R Mounsey (Ruan).

Subs: W Halpin (Tulla) for Maguire (27 mins); K Keane (Corofin) for Mounsey (HT); K Guyler (Inagh/Kilnamona) for Halpin (52); J Kirwan (Pateen) for O’Meara (57).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).