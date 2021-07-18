Kyle Hayes' heroics dedicated to great friend Darren Whelan after island tragedy

John Kiely has commended Kyle Hayes for his performance in the Munster SHC final following the death of his close friend Darren Whelan in a car accident last week.

A Kildimo-Pallaskenry club-mate of Hayes and extended panel member Darren O’Connell, Whelan tragically passed away following an accident on the Greek island of Ios.

Hayes scored a wonderful virtuoso goal at the start of the fourth quarter to cap Limerick’s victory and Kiely applauded his player’s bravery.

An extraordinary Limerick comeback in this second half and it's summed up here by this Kyle Hayes effort.



“Cracking goal, delighted for him. He’s had a really tough week. Darren O’Connell as well. Their good friend Darren Whelan passed away tragically last weekend. It’s an awful blow to them young lads and it’s a reminder to us all of the fragility of life. We saw it again this weekend with Monaghan’s U20 captain Brendan Óg Duffy. What a terrible, terrible tragedy.

"All valuable young men in their families and their communities, making a huge difference to their wider communities. We’re just grateful that we have these young men, all of us in Tipperary and Limerick and Galway and Cork and wherever they are from.

“We’re very lucky to have them and we’ve to try and mind them. You know, terrible tragedies and desperate losses. It hits these boys tremendously when something like that happens. But, you know, hats off to Kyle. It was difficult for him to do what he did today and at times he found it hard outside there on the pitch.

“But like everything Kyle does, he gives it his all. There’s no reverse. It’s only going forward with Kyle Hayes. That’s the bottom line and I hope that’s the way he’ll continue to be. And he can dedicate that performance to his great friend.”

Meanwhile, Liam Sheedy said he would have to view the Aaron Gillane-Cathal Barrett incident at the start of the second half. Gillane was issued a yellow card for reacting after Barrett fouled him.

“I'll have to look at that back. Obviously, the ball was thrown in so it looks like there was a strike of some sort, but look overall, Paud O'Dwyer and his officials done a super job on that game. It was really intense heat.

“Fair play, they let water in from time to time to give the players a break. It was breathtaking stuff, it was a wonderful, wonderful game of hurling. It was a game of two halves, but unfortunately, we lost the second-half emphatically and when Limerick came at us they were well on top.