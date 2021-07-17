Kenny refuses to blame Covid cases for Leinster final loss

Mattie Kenny said Dublin never considered requesting a postponement of this evening’s Leinster SHC final despite losing four players to a positive Covid case earlier in the day.

Starters Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes as well as two substitutes had to be replaced in the hours before the decider.

Kenny made no excuses for Dublin’s defeat, insisting Kilkenny were the better team, but hopes to have the players back the week of their All-Ireland quarter-final later this month.

In May, the Cats agreed to postpone their league match with Wexford after two of the Wexford panel tested positive for the virus but it wasn’t an option nor a consideration for Dublin, Kenny said.

“I think Croke Park have made very, very clear these games have to go ahead. It wasn’t even something we considered. There was an opportunity there for other guys. We called another four guys into the panel, two guys stepped into the team, that’s what squads are for.

“Is it unfortunate, is it disappointing? Yes it is but look the show has to go on and we asked our guys to go out there, be brave and take the game to Kilkenny and look it they did for long periods but we just fell off in the last quarter.”

Kenny doesn’t believe many of his players have been vaccinated. “I imagine very, very few. I was talking to our guys whenever the Government said there were vaccinations available in the pharmacies and I asked the guys to look for that. I believe the pharmacies haven’t got (enough) vaccinations at the moment but I would love if early next week some of our guys could get it.

“They have no more right to get it than anybody else in the population so they just have to wait their turn. Very few have been vaccinated if any.”

Brian Cody sympathised with Dublin and admits their situation serves as a warning for other teams in the coming weeks. “There’s no doubt about it. Covid is again rearing its ugly head in a big way.

“Everybody is going to have to be really, really careful. Anyone who wants to continue playing sport… Dublin were disadvantaged, there is no doubt about that losing players. The reality is it’s there for absolutely everybody and we’re just going to have to be absolutely, totally vigilant.”