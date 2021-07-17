Davy Fitzgerald blasts lies about him and his family as an 'absolute and utter disgrace'

The alleged abuse directed at Davy Fitzgerald and his family will “all come to roost very soon”, the Wexford hurling manager has said.

Fitzgerald, in an emotional outburst following his team’s championship exit at the hands of Clare, said the past year has been “the toughest” he’s ever experienced in the GAA.

Such was the way he felt this week, the Wexford boss said “I didn’t even know if I wanted to come into this game, to tell you the truth”.

Fitzgerald remarked that the way he and his family have allegedly been treated, including lies about them, “is an absolute and utter disgrace”.

He accused the local media - whose behaviour he labelled “absolutely disgusting” - and one or two clubs in the county of seeking to drag Clare into a place where “we don’t need to be”.

He called on all involved in Clare GAA to work together and revealed that he is more than willing to sit down with Brian Lohan to put their feud to bed.

“I’ll put it to you like this - in Clare, the biggest problem we have is a small bunch of people that create problems. They think they’re helping, and they’re not.

“My dad (county board secretary, Pat Fitzgerald), who I’m extremely proud of, has done an unbelievable job. The amount of abuse and stick and criticism that he has taken, unwarranted, is not - not - justified.

“Can I say to people, people have brothers and sisters, mams and dads. People have people that actually care about them and what people in the media in Clare have done is absolutely disgusting. What people on social media have done is disgusting. What one or two people - one or two clubs - have done, instead of looking at themselves and how they can make their teams better, they have tried to pull us into a place that we don’t need to be.”

Touching on his feud with old teammate Brian Lohan, Fitzgerald said: “For the sake of Clare, 110% if someone got a meeting between me and Brian Lohan in the morning, I'd do it.

“I mightn't like Brian Lohan and mightn't have much time for him and the way he does stuff. He'd have the same for me. But we shouldn't be at each other in Clare. If Clare are to succeed, they all need to be together.

“And I am saying it straight now, would I put it to bed? I'd stand up in the morning and I would go and talk to anyone, shake hands, and I'd put it to bed. I don't want Clare to be fighting with each other. We need to have a good hard look at ourselves in Clare and stop that.” The former Clare manager said the Banner county board, of which his father Pat is secretary, was an “easy target” to blame following last Wednesday’s 40-point Munster MHC hammering by Cork.

“I can see people that can get on keyboards and do stuff, have they ever gone down the field, have they ever worked with their clubs, have they ever done stuff? We need to get a grip in Clare and we need to work together.

“99% of Clare people are incredible people. The clubs of Clare are incredible. The few people that are creating the trouble, stop. Just stop. And work together.

“I can tell you that me and my family will absolutely support Clare to the last. When I was a young lad growing up watching Fr Harry's teams in the late 70s, I absolutely loved them and idolised them. My dream was to play for Clare and all I ever wanted to do was play for my own county. I loved them with all my heart.

"It is not right what's being done, it is not right. A bit of respect and people stop their egos and work together is more important, and I would encourage that to anyone, 110%, to work together. I mean that, I would talk in the morning to end everything.

“I don't want to talk about any more of that again, but there is lies and stuff that was said early on in the year that me and my family are very upset about. That will all come to roost very soon.”