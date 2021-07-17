Déise forced to dig deep against brave Laois

All Ireland SHC R1 Qualifier

Waterford 3-23

Laois 2-21

Waterford will be in the draw for the second round of qualifiers on Monday morning after they eventually overcame a strong challenge from Laois this afternoon thanks to late goals from Patrick Curran and Stephen Bennett.

But the questions that have hung around the camp since their Munster championship exit to Clare still remain in advance of a much tougher test against either Galway or Cork next weekend.

It took time for the cracks to appear, as the contest followed expected lines for the first half. Waterford were athletic and cohesive in their hurling, picking off three points in the first two minutes (two from Patrick Curran) and doing all their hurling on the front foot.

Laois settled and cut the gap back to a point, 0-4 to 0-3, but they didn’t offer anything like the same scoring threat of their opponents. On the half hour mark it was 1-13 to 0-8, but Laois had just two scorers from play, one their wing back, while Waterford had 12 different scorers.

Kevin Moran was the goalscorer for the Déise, having benefited from a huge stroke of luck as his close range shot was deflected off Donnchadh Hartnett and spun into the net past Enda Rowland.

Calum Lyons, Austin Gleeson and Jack Fagan fired over good scores from distance, Neil Montgomery could have had a goal but he fired his close range chance over the bar from 13 metres out, and Hartnettt again put his body on the line, this time successfully, to parry a close range shot from Stephen Bennett.

Laois found a decent spell again to make it 1-16 to 0-11 at the interval and it was clear that in Paddy Purcell, they had the best player on the field – but there were no red flags waving for the Déise at that stage.

Even in the five minutes after half time, it looked like all was going according to plan for Liam Cahill's side. Waterford’s radar was off, as they made a start on their second half tally of 11 wides, but Laois still found it hard to win good possession close to goal. Then Purcell burst past his man to place the sliothar into the bottom corner of the Waterford net after 41 minutes, and instead of Waterford reacting to the setback, Laois were roused further. PJ Scully continued to find the posts with every dead ball chance, including a tight angle sideline, and their supporters really exploded once Ciarán Comerford found the net with the last puck before the water break, capitalising from close range after Charles Dwyer made the high catch and layoff.

Again, it took time for Waterford to respond and Laois still led up into the 63rd minute, when Austin Gleeson rose highest to claim a long clearance and once he found Patrick Curran, the Dungarvan man was left with a simple finish.

PJ Scully pointed another free to cut the gap to a point and while Waterford now were visibly stronger and fitter, the wides kept coming, so it wasn’t until Stephen Bennett found the net from a tight angle deep into stoppage time that their ticket to the next round was stamped.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-8 (0-7f, 0-1 65), P Curran 1-2, K Moran 1-1, D Hutchinson 0-3, C Lyons & A Gleeson 0-2 each, J Prendergast, J Fagan, I Daly, N Montgomery, D Lyons 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully 0-10 (0-9f, 0-1 sideline), P Purcell 1-4, C Comerford 1-0, C Dwyer 0-2, C Collier, P Delaney, J Keyes, E Rowland (f), A Dunphy 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: S O'Brien; I Kenny, C Prunty, C Gleeson; C Lyons, I Daly, Shane Bennett; N Montgomery, P Curran; J Fagan, J Prendergast, K Moran; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, Stephen Bennett.

Subs: D Lyons for Montgomery (30), M Kiely for Moran (48), P Hogan for Fagan (51), J Barron for Prendergast (58), S McNulty for Shane Bennett (60).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, S Downey, F Fennell; P Delaney, C McEvoy, S Maher; J Keyes, Jack Kelly; C Collier, W Dunphy, P Purcell; C Dwyer, R King, PJ Scully.

Subs: C Comerford for Dunphy (33), J Ryan for Maher (35), A Dunphy for Purcell (41, temp), A Dunphy for King (56), J Lennon for McEvoy (63), M Whelan for Keyes (70+1).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway)