Ulster U20 FC: Down to meet Monaghan in provincial decider

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 23:20
John Campbell

The stage is set for the Ulster U20 FC final and there could hardly be a more attractive pairing to titillate the appetite of fans as Down and Monaghan came through Friday's semi-final ties.

Down roared into a 1-9 to 0-6 half-time lead against Fermanagh, their goal coming from Ruairi O’Hare. John McGovern, Eamon Brown and Andrew Gilmore led the team’s points salvo while Darragh McBrien, Conor Love and Josh Largo Ellis worked hard to stoke the Erne resistance.

The Mourne side, well drilled by manager Conor Laverty, eased further ahead in the third quarter and held a 1-13 to 0-9 lead entering the last quarter which they dominated to emerge 1-13 to 0-10 victors.

Monaghan, meanwhile, turned in a power-packed second-half performance to stun Donegal on the other side of the draw. The Farney County, inspired by three-goal hero Donnach Swinburne, had been behind by 1-1 to 0-9 at the interval but when Swinburne levelled matters at 2-4 to 1-7 with his second goal, that was the signal for Monaghan to mount their victory surge.

Jack McGroddy, Jack Gallagher, Rory O’Donnell and Paddy McGettigan did their best for Donegal but Michael Hamill, Ronan Grimes and Sean Jones joined Swinburne in getting Monaghan over the line by 3-10 to 1-11.

