Ulster U20 FC: Down to meet Monaghan in provincial decider

The stage is set for the Ulster U20 FC final and there could hardly be a more attractive pairing to titillate the appetite of fans as Down and Monaghan came through Friday's semi-final ties.

Down roared into a 1-9 to 0-6 half-time lead against Fermanagh, their goal coming from Ruairi O’Hare. John McGovern, Eamon Brown and Andrew Gilmore led the team’s points salvo while Darragh McBrien, Conor Love and Josh Largo Ellis worked hard to stoke the Erne resistance.