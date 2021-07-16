Waterford selector Stephen Frampton: 'Referees are refereeing games in fear at the moment'

Waterford selector Stephen Frampton feels that hurling referees are under too much pressure from the assessors in the stand.

In his view, this has contributed to the controversial sin bins in this year’s championship. Déise defender Shane Fives was dismissed for a foul on Aron Shanagher in their Munster Championship defeat to Clare while Banner forward Aidan McCarthy was sin-binned against Tipperary a week later.

“My own belief is that we’ve got good referees in the country,” Frampton told WLR’s Lár Na Páirce show.

“I think that the referees are refereeing games in fear at the moment because they’ve got an adjudicator up in the stand looking at absolutely every twist and turn that they make and every decision they make.

“They’re more worried about pleasing that person up in the stand than concentrating on keeping a match flowing or keeping a match refereed correctly. As a result, referees are making bad decisions and mistakes on the pitch.

“I think that rule came in for the right reasons. The reason why there’s bad decisions is because referees are refereeing in a stressful situation. It’s difficult enough to be a referee, but having an assessor question your every move and question your every decision is just crazy.”

He understands the strain that referees have to deal with.

“Absolutely, I have sympathy,” he said.

“I’m not any saint, I’ll roar and scream at a referee like anybody else would. But I do have sympathy. They’re putting themselves up there to referee a game, it’s very difficult. I know in our own county it’s difficult to try to get referees. You wouldn’t wonder why, with the abuse that they get. At inter-county level, that assessor, I’d wonder the need for it.”

Waterford selector Stephen Frampton.

Frampton wants to wipe the memory of their Munster Championship loss to Clare last month, starting Saturday against Laois in the All-Ireland qualifiers (throw-in 2pm).

I just think our heads weren’t in the right space,” he said. “We didn’t lose badly in the end, but we felt that way afterwards. We didn’t bring the form that we showed against Tipperary and the way we trained up to that game, we didn’t bring it on the day. Sometimes that happens.

“The management team were very disappointed and frustrated with the last match, and the players were as well. They know they didn’t do themselves justice. They’ve come back to training and worked really hard.”

He expects a reaction this weekend from a team that made the Munster and All-Ireland finals last year.

“Hopefully, we’ll be back to what we have been doing all along. We’ll come out with plenty of vigour, aggression, pace around the pitch, and that real hunger we’ve seen in glimpses so far this year. That’s what we’re expecting.”