Kerry's structural foundation for minor marvels remains solid

The total absence of injuries in the Kerry minor football panel ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland is proof positive that the county’s player pathway program and the conditioning work being overseen by Jason McGahan is having the desired effect, manager James Costello has said.
The Derry defence have been forewarned, they cannot say otherwise. Every analysis of last weekend’s Kerry-Roscommon semi-final began and ended with the contribution of Kerry trio Keith Evans, Cian McMahon, and Darragh O’Sullivan.
Of Kerry’s 3-21 semi-final total, the three forwards supplied 3-14. Evans’ 1-5 tally came entirely from play, with McMahon and O’Sullivan both kicking 1-3 from play, as well as showing themselves razor-sharp from the dead ball. Just as impressive as their finishing was their movement off the ball to time and again put themselves into scoring positions. Derry simply have to try and curtail the three if they’re to prevent a sixth Kerry minor win in seven seasons.
At the other end of the field, top of the Kerry watchlist must be Derry centre-forward Matthew Downey. The dead-ball capabilities of the Oak Leaf captain has been a significant factor in the county reaching a second All-Ireland minor final in four seasons. Across their three-game Ulster championship campaign, Downey kicked 2-13, all bar 1-5 of which came from the placed-ball. In last week’s All-Ireland semi-final against Meath, he converted five frees and chipped in with three from play. The job of shadowing Downey is likely to fall to Kerry centre-back Armin Heinrich.
Dan Higgins has been among Derry’s outstanding performers en route to tomorrow’s final. The Derry midfielder delivered towering displays in both their Ulster quarter and semi-final wins, fielding an amount of ball during the latter victory over Tyrone. He kicked 1-2 across these two games and was back on the scoresheet in last weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final when finding the Meath net. He is ably assisted by Patrick O’Kane and theirs will be quite the battle with Kerry's Paudie O’Leary and Caolan Ó Connaill, the latter pair playing together at midfield for the first time last weekend.