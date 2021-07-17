Kerry's structural foundation for minor marvels remains solid

The total absence of injuries in the Kerry minor football panel ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland is proof positive that the county’s player pathway program and the conditioning work being overseen by Jason McGahan is having the desired effect, manager James Costello has said.

Back in November of 2018, Kerry GAA appointed McGahan as its first full-time head of athletic development. Top of the brief handed to the Armagh native was responsibility for strength and conditioning from the senior footballers all the way down to the county’s underage development squads.

Costello’s 2020 minor class are the first crop to begin to come through this pathway and early results are shown in the lack of injuries being carried into tomorrow’s delayed All-Ireland final, an impressive feat considering last weekend’s semi-final was their first competitive outing since December 22 of last year.

“These guys have played very little football over the past year and a half, but have done a lot of conditioning work. One thing I’ve noticed is that the injury profile goes down a lot through good conditioning, so we have a healthy squad ahead of an All-Ireland final, which, when you consider all the lockdowns and resuming high intensity training and easing off and getting back up to it, is remarkable,” said Costello, who also praised the S&C work done by Aidan O’Mahony and Mark Evans within the minor management set-up.

“The issue with minors over the years has been burnout. For years the narrative was that players were burnt out, they were playing five and six games a week, they were involved with senior teams, divisional teams, and minor teams. We have lost that narrative now.”

Sunday represents Kerry’s sixth All-Ireland minor final appearance in seven years. It hardly needs stating that they won each of the previous five.

Costello attributes the consistently high quality of the county’s underage production line to having the right structures in place to cater for this generation of golden talent.

“The model in Kerry is a very strong one. I saw a lot of talk about elitism in the GAA with development squads. But in Kerry, it works the complete opposite. The schools get priority, the clubs get next priority, and the development squads pick up players if and when they are available.

“The schools, as you know, have been the foundation of Kerry’s success. Couple that then with good club structures and the divisional system which we are big fans of here in Kerry, which basically means a player will get some level of high-quality exposure, be it with his school, club, division, or development squad. There is a system there to make sure talent isn’t missed and that every player is getting exposed to good quality coaching.

The challenge now, which is slowly coming to fruition, is bringing that through from minor to senior level. We are starting to see that now with a very young Kerry team emerging.

Ensuring his players recovered properly following last Sunday’s semi-final was Costello’s chief priority early on in the week given the 11-point win over Roscommon represented their first competitive fixture in 201 days. Derry, by comparison, have played three times since June 26.

After five months of collective inactivity on either side, there’s definitely an advantage to the Ulster champions in having three recent games in the locker heading into the final.

“Your immediate focus after winning an All-Ireland semi-final is that the lads have to recover because it was our first game in six months. Getting to the pitch of an All-Ireland semi-final after six months is quite difficult and so the bodies were sore afterward,” Costello continued.

“We recovered well on Monday and then you are keeping them ticking over and priming them for a battle again seven days later. Obviously for Derry, this is their fourth game. You always prefer matches if you can stay injury-free. Derry seem to have come through injury-free, so they have match-sharpness.”

The Kingdom manager said all teams left in the competition when training resumed in May would have mapped Derry out as strong All-Ireland contenders.

“They are a very big, physical team, exceptionally well-coached. You can see the coaching over everything they do. The pace and power their running game brings is impressive. They are two very evenly matched teams, set up very similarly, so I am fairly sure it is going to be an exceptional game of football.”