Keith Ricken: 'We look at people saying 'we hate Kerry' but you love everyone who plays sport'

Cork U20 manager Keith Ricken has backed young Kerry star Paul O'Shea to come back stronger after his late miss in their Munster semi-final clash.

The Kilcummin player led the Kerry fightback to level, scoring 1-2, but missed a last-kick chance to equalise after Ciaran O'Sullivan's winning point.

When asked about the moment, opposing boss Ricken reflected on the player and personal development process.

"We look at people saying 'we hate Kerry' or we hate this crowd but you love everyone who plays sport," Ricken told TG4.

"There are a lot of anti-sport things going on in Irish society and that's the things we should be hating. Paul O'Shea is in a good county and a good set-up. I don't have any fear of him, he's going to learn from this, like every young fella who took shots that didn't drop.

"There's a lot of people who go around the country and say 'I couldn've been one of them if I put my mind to it'. But they didn't. These guys put their mind to it, they stepped up, they put on the jersey, and they represented their county.

"I've always great pride in every guy who goes out and represents his club and his county. He goes for it. They don't make excuses not to be here, they make excuses to be here. Both teams.

"It's a very safe learning ground, the worst you'll do in this life out here is lose a match. But you'll learn stuff that in time in your own lives when the proverbial hits the fan and you need to step up, you will fall back on, saying 'I've done it before, I can do this now'.

"For Paul and for every other young lad who was there in the country today having a go, that's what sport is all about. It's a safe environment for them to learn about life, to step up into manhood, to step up into responsibilities and ownership and looking into the future with a bit of positivity."

On Cork's win over the 2018 All-Ireland minor champions, Ricken added: "What has been won is they've took off the ground. They're up in the air now, they're flying.

"Quite often people say 'we have to bring them back down to earth'. God almighty, it takes a long time to get 15 or 20 fellas up off the ground. We don't want to bring them back down to earth now. We just want to get them flying, keep them motoring."

You can watch Ricken's excellent interview in full here: